MORRISTOWN – The Lady Chargers returned from Morristown with a 4-set victory over the Lady Jackets. North won the first set 25-22, dropped a tight second set 26-24 and won the final two sets 25-23, 25-23.
For the Lady Charger defense, Aubrey Kennelly and Sami Luttel both picked up 15 digs. Caroline Stapp contributed with 13 digs. Caroline Kennelly had 10 digs and Hannah Gorrell had nine. Ella Kunz and Madi Allen both had two solo blocks.
Offensively for North, Caroline Stapp put away 17 kills. Madelyn Bohman had 14 kills and Ella Kunz contributed seven kills.
North junior varsity won in three sets 20-25, 25-24, 15-9.
Madison Motz and Kelsey Haley both contributed with three kills. Sydney Rohls and Tyce Robbins both contributed two kills. Ally Whitaker had a great serving game with six aces. Kelsey Haley added three aces and Sofia Gonzalez had one aces. On the defense, Tyce Robbins picked up 13 digs, and Kelsey Haley, Madison Mots and Clare Kinker all picked up six digs.
North traveled to Southwestern on Saturday. The Lady Chargers fell in the opening match to Southwestern then defeated Switzerland County, Trimble County and Austin High School to finish out the day.
North is 15-6 on the season.
Rushville volleyball
HOPE – The Lady Lions competed in the Hauser Heritage Days Invitational Saturday and went 1-3 for the day. Rushville lost their first match to Columbus North, who ended up as invitational champions, 25-5, 25-10.The Lady Lions then took on Jennings County losing 25-18, 25-20. The third game of the invitational saw Rushville take on EIAC opponent Franklin County who had previously beaten the Lady Lions twice. This time the Lady Lions defeated Franklin County 27-25, 27-25. The last match of the day saw Oldenburg defeat Rushville in three sets 27-25, 20-25, 15-13.
“We started out slow against Columbus North, but I thought for the rest of the day we played some good volleyball. We looked much better against Jennings County than we did previously and beat Franklin County which is always a big win for us. I thought Oldenburg was beatable, but we will get another chance at them in a couple of weeks,” Coach Nan Scanlan said. “Ericka Kuhn and Lily Brown played great throughout the day. Ivory Herbert came in late during the second set of the Franklin County match and provided us with some much needed back row support.”
For the day, Olivia Yager tallied 23 assists, 13 points, four aces, 20 kills, 57 digs and one solo block. Josie Ballenger added 1 kill, 14 serve receptions and 19 digs. Ericka Kuhn added 19 points, four aces, 16 kills, 1 solo block, one block assist and 14 digs. Emi Flannery had one kill. Brittany Mahan had two assists, six points, three aces, two kills, one block assist and five digs. Molly Zachery finished with 38 serve receptions, three kills, 25 digs, 13 points and three aces.
Lily Brown had 34 serve receptions, 55 digs, six points, two kills, one assist and one block assist. Audrey Angle chipped in with six kills, one solo block and one block assist. Trisha Morgan had eight points, three aces, four kills, 12 assists and 15 digs. Ivory Herbert tallied seven digs.
Greensburg volleyball
HOPE – Greensburg volleyball finished in third place in the Hauser tournament over the weekend.
“We handily beat a very scrappy Waldron team and Oldenburg Academy in the morning and then we battled so hard against Columbus North before losing the final game 15-12. That match was very high level volleyball and we just had a couple missed opportunities that caused us to come up short,” Coach Rigney said. “Our final match of the day, we were defeated by Madison in two close sets 25-22, 25-23. We pretty much broke down mentally and made too many errors. We let our tired mental state take over our physical abilities. It was somewhat of a disappointing day, but hopefully we become better because of it.”
Greensburg moves to 13-3 on the season.
For the Lady Pirates, Ella Chapman had 33 kills and 11 blocks. Josie Nobbe added 29 kills, six blocks and 31 digs. Carlee Adams had 10 kills. Claire Nobbe finished with eight kills and five blocks. Leah West added five blocks and 28 assists. Abigail Hoeing had two aces and 36 digs. Jenna Foster dished out 30 assists. Janae Comer served three aces and Kayla Kelso served 10 aces.
Batesville volleyball
The BHS freshman volleyball team participated in the Franklin County tourney. Batesville defeated East Central 25-12, 25-8 and Franklin County 25-20, 18-25, and 15-8.
Annie Negovetich led the team in serving going 34-for-34 with eight aces. Sarah Bedel had seven kills on the day and Molly Meer had four kills. Annie Negovetich also had eight assists on the day.
The varsity team traveled to Greenfield-Central on Saturday and took fourth place. Batesville’s Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell were named to the All-Tournament Team.
