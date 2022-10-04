The Lady Chargers volleyball team had a successful Senior Night and Dig Pink Night by defeating Triton Central in three sets 25-14, 25-16 and 25-18. North is now 24-4 on the season.
Game stats for the Lady Chargers included Sami Luttel - 26 assists, 14 digs, 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block assist; Caroline Stapp - 15 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces, 10 received serves; Aubrey Kennelly - 11 digs, 11 received serves; Madelyn Bohman - 11 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace, 7 received serves, 1 block assist; Hannah Gorrell - 10 digs, 8 received serves; Madi Allen - 7 kills, 2 aces, 3 block assists; Sydney Rohls - 4 kills, 2 block assists; Ella Kunz - 3 kills, 1 block assist; and Tyce Robbins - 3 digs.
The JV Lady Chargers lost to Triton Central 25-20 and 25-15.
Stats for North included Kelsey Haley - 4 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs; Gabi Adams - 2 kills; Ally Whitaker - 1 kill, 2 digs; Brooke Mauer - 1 kill; Anna Mauer - 1 ace, 5 digs; Alessandra Brancadora - 1 ace; and Claire Kinker - 6 assist, 5 digs.
Greensburg vs. Batesville
GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates needed four sets to put away rival Batesville, winning 25-22, 25-23, 20-25 and 25-11. Greensburg moves to 29-0 on the season.
"It wasn't a great night for us as far as our performance, execution and level of play, but we got better and found a way to win as the match progressed," Greensburg Coach Rigney said.
Abigail Hoeing led the Lady Pirates in serving, going 22-of-22, followed by Janae Comer 19-of-19 with one ace and Josie Nobbe and Jenna Foster both 15-of-15.
Josie Nobbe led Greensburg at the net with 26 kills followed by Ella Chapman with 19.
Defensively, Janae Comer picked up 17 digs while both Christina Fogg and Josie Nobbe picked up 16.
Mya Comer put up 23 assists while Jenna Foster put up 16.
"Batesville played well tonight. They passed the ball effectively and were very aggressive. We fortunately made a few adjustments that enabled us to be stronger at the end," Greensburg Coach Rigney added.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Maggie Wilson and Cayman Werner both had 10 kills. Sophie Gessell put away seven kills. Belle Westerfeld and Reesa Zimmerman both had six kills.
Isabelle Wonnell, Ava Powner and Wilson all served three aces. Aly Peters had two solo blocks and Werner had one block. Laney Walsman finished with 21 digs. Wilson and Wonnell both picked up 16 digs and Werner had 15 digs. Powner guided the offense with 20 assists. Werner added 17 assists.
Batesville
BATESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night with a 25-17, 25-8 and 25-13 win over South Dearborn. Batesville honored seniors Laney Walsman, Cayman Werner and Isabelle Westerfeld.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Westerfeld served six aces and Aly Peters served four. Werner served three aces. At the net, Batesville got nine kills from Werner, eight from Peters and seven from Maggie Wilson.
Isabelle Wonnell picked up nine digs and Ava Powner dished out 15 assists.
Batesville won the junior varsity match 25-14 and 25-7 to move to 17-6 on the season.
Addison Luers was the top server, going 17-of-18 with four aces.She also led the team in setting with 11 assists. Molly Meer led the team in hitting with five kills. Anya Richey led in serve receives.
Batesville's "C" team defeated South Dearborn 25-14 and 25-14.
Sarah Bedel was the top server, going 13-of-14 with two aces. Bedel also led the team in serve receive. Kate Bauer led the team in hitting with four kills. Cora Roth handed out seven assists.
Rushville
MORRISTOWN - Monday night, the Lady Lions traveled to Morristown to take on the Lady Yellow Jackets. The Lady Yellow Jackets defeated the Lady Lions 25-11, 25-20 and 25-19.
Stats for the varsity Lady Lions included Molly Zachery - 8 serve receptions, 9 digs; Lily Brown - 2 kills, 8 serve receptions, 14 digs; Josie Ballenger - 7 points, 1 ace, 13 serve receptions, 16 digs; Trisha Morgan - 13 assists and 15 digs; Brittney Mahan - 1 kill, 9 serve receptions, 7 digs; Ericka Kuhn - 3 kills; and Sophia Dora - 8 kills, 16 serve receptions, 20 digs, 1 solo block.
The Lady Lion JV team defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets 25-13 and 25-23.
Stats for Rushville included Emi Flannery - 4 kills, 6 digs; Ivory Herbert - 10 points, 7 aces, 8 assists, 6 digs; Macy Blevins - 10 points, 3 aces, 6 serve receptions; Kiley Parsley - 2 kills; Makenna Ripberger - 3 kills, 9 serve receptions, 4 digs; and Eliza Snow - 5 points, 2 aces, 9 digs.
Tuesday night, the Lady Spartans of Connersville came to town and defeated the Lady Lions 25-12, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-14.
Stats for Rushville included Molly Zachery - 28 serve receptions 15 digs; Lily Brown - 16 points, 10 aces, 6 kills, 21 serve receptions, 15 digs; Josie Ballenger - 4 points, 2 aces, 8 serve receptions, 15 digs; Trisha Morgan - 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 assist block; Brittney Mahan - 21 assists, 8 serve receptions, 7 digs; Ericka Kuhn - 3 kills, 12 digs; Shrayder Fischer - 3 kills, 6 serve receptions; and Sophia Dora - 6 kills, 8 serve receptions, 8 digs, 1 assist block.
The Lady Lion JV team lost to the Lady Spartans 25-13 and 25-20.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Emi Flannery - 9 kills, 8 serve receptions, 13 digs; Ivory Herbert - 10 points, 16 assists, 11 digs; Macy Blevins - 10 points,8 serve receptions, 9 digs; Kiley Parsley - 5 kills 8 digs; Rhianna Hedrick - 5 digs; Makenna Ripberger - 3 kills, 13 serve receptions, 10 digs; and Eliza Snow - 5 points, 4 serve receptions.
