RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion volleyball team hosted the annual Rushville Invitational Saturday with North Decatur, Centerville and Connersville competing.
The Lady Chargers stood out as the class of the field by winning the team title to move to 11-2 on the season.
The Lady Chargers opened up the day facing Centerville and winning in three sets 25-17, 20-25 and 15-12.
The second match of the day was against Connersville and North won another 3-setter 25-17, 20-25 and 15-12.
The Lady Chargers ended the day with a 25-15 and 25-21 victory over the host Lady Lions.
"It was an all around team effort today as we had girls playing in new positions and they all adjusted well," Coach Gauck noted.
For the day, Sami Luttel set 184-of-184 with 79 assists to go with four aces, 10 kills and 18 digs.
Caroline Stapp led the offensive attack with 42 kills. She also added four aces and 23 digs.
Madi Allen stepped up and took on the role of outside hitter. For the day, Allen had 15 kills, four aces and 21 digs.
Aubrey Kennelly had a solid all-around day with seven kills and 22 digs.
Ella Kunz added 15 kills and three blocks.
Hannah Gorrell tallied 17 digs and four aces along with a great serve receive performance for the day, according to Coach Gauck.
Tyce Robbins added six digs and Sydney Rohls put away 11 kills.
North travels Tuesday to South Decatur.
Greensburg
Greensburg defeated Brown County Saturday 25-14, 25-16 and 25-23. The Lady Pirates remain perfect at 13-0.
Jenna Foster led the way serving for Greensburg, going 21-of-21 with an ace, followed by Josie Nobbe 15-of-16 with two aces, and Abigail Hoeing 12-of-12.
At the net, Ella Chapman led the Lady Pirates in kills with 13, followed by Josie Nobbe with eight, and Carlee Adams and Janae Comer both with four kills.
Josie Nobbe led the way in digs defensively with 19, followed by Abigail Hoeing with 11.
Greensburg's setters for the match, Jenna Foster and Averi Helms, put up 12 and 10 assists each.
"It wasn't our best performance, but we won in three so we did some things well. We sent over way too many free balls and we were not real efficient with our hitting. We seemed a little slow on defense; however, our block was active which gave Brown County some issues and we were successful when we were in system," Coach Rigney said.
