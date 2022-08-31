RUSHVILLE - The Class 3A No. 4 Lady Pirates have experience and talent in their arsenal and the Lady Pirates have been utilizing those weapons throughout the 2022 season to this point. The latest example was on display in Rushville Tuesday where Greensburg knocked off EIAC foe Rushville 25-9, 25-5 and 25-18.
The Lady Pirates improve to 11-0 on the season and 1-0 in the EIAC.
Strong serving for the Lady Pirates came from Jenna Foster who was 23-of-23, Josie Nobbe 18-of-20 with two aces, and Mya Comer 12-of-12 with two aces.
At the net, Greensburg's Ella Chapman put down 12 kills, followed by Josie Nobbe with seven and Carlee Adams with four. Leah West, Claire Nobbe, and Janae Comer each had three kills to add to the attack.
Mya Comer set the offense with 11 assists. Jenna Foster dished out nine assists.
"Defensively, we were active in the back row. Abigail Hoeing, Josie Nobbe, Mya Comer, Janae Comer, Jenna Foster, and Tina Fogg were all strong tonight and our front row, Ella Chapman, Claire Nobbe, Carlee Adams, Leah West, Josie Nobbe, and Janae Comer owned with net with nine team blocks," Greensburg Coach Rigney said. "Our focus tonight was to be efficient and for the most part we were. We lapsed a couple times throughout the match, but quickly got back on track."
For the Lady Lions, Sophia Dora tallied five kills, seven serve receptions, 13 digs and one assist block. Lily Brown had four kills, seven serve receptions and four digs. Molly Zachery added six serve receptions and 10 digs. Josie Ballenger finished with two kills.
Greensburg won the junior varsity contest 25-12 and 25-13.
Stats for the Lady Lions included Eliza Snow - 5 points, 4 serve receptions, 3 digs; Ivory Herbert - 2 aces, 1 kill, 4 assists, 7 digs; Emi Flannery - 1 kill, 7 serve receptions, 5 digs, 1 assist block; Makenna Ripberger - 10 serve receptions, 4 digs; Macy Blevins - 5 digs; and Kiley Parsley - 1 kill, 3 serve receptions, 6 digs.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers won in three quick sets over Jac-Cen-Del. As a team, we did a great job serving aggressively and consistently, noted Coach Gauck.
North's Sami Luttel had four aces while Aubrey Kennelly, Hannah Gorrell and Madelyn Bohman each added three aces.
Luttel also went on to set 72-of-72 with 31 assists. Leading the offensive attack was Caroline Stapp with 15 kills. Ella Kunz made an impact at the net with 10 kills. Madelyn Bohman contributed six kills and Madi Allen had four kills.
Aubrey Kennelly led the defense with 13 digs while Madelyn Bohman added 11.
North returns to action Saturday at the Rushville Invitational.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Connersville in three sets 25-15, 25-22 and 25-16 in varsity volleyball action Saturday.
In the junior varsity match, Batesville knocked off the Lady Spartans 25-15 and 25-6. Leading in serves were Addison Luers 15-of-15 with four aces and Grace Walter 18-of-18 with eight aces. Molly Meer handed out 11 assists. Ava Walsman led in serve received and Lydia Haskamp had five kills.
Batesville's varsity fell to EIAC foe East Central in five sets 25-23, 18-25, 15-25, 26-24 and 15-13.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Laney Walsman served 18-of-18 with five aces. Cayman Werner served 19-of-20 with three aces. Maggie Wilson finished serving 12-of-13 with five aces. Werner added 13 kills and Reesa Zimmerman had 10 kills. Grace Walter had four blocks and Ava Powner handed out 22 assists.
In junior varsity action, Batesville fell in three sets 25-13, 24-25 and 15-5.
For Batesville, Ava Walsman and Addison Luers were 100 percent from the serving line. Sarah Bedel and Molly Meer each had three kills. Addison Luers had six assists.
Batesville's "C" team had a victory over East Central 25-17 and 25-24.
For Batesville, Kate Bauer led the team in serving with three aces to go with four kills. Sarah Bedel and Kate Bauer led the team in serve receives. Cora Roth led the team in setting with seven assists.
Against Lawrenceburg, the Lady Bulldogs rallied from two-sets down to win the varsity contest in five sets 19-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-16 and 17-15.
In the junior varsity match, Batesville won 25-9, 15-25 and 15-13.
Top server for the game was Anya Richey 13-of-13 with three aces. Annie Negovetich led the team in serve receives. Molly Meer led the team with eight kills and Addison Luers led the team with 10 assists.
Batesville's "C" team and Lawrenceburg tied 25-23 and 19-25.
The top servers for the night were Jade Martin 13-of-14 with three aces and Cora Roth 10-of-11 with three aces. Top hitters were Sarah Bedel 12-of-12 with two kills and Macy Young 7-of-7 with two kills. Macy Young sparked the team with energy and passing.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars defeated host Crothersville in three sets 25-11, 25-15 and 25-10.
For the Lady Cougars, Makayla Somers had 23 assists and four kills. Zsophia Sharp had seven kills, one solo block kill and eight aces. Sharp was 26-of-28 from the service line.
Sophie Bushhorn had 13 kills, two aces and 12 digs. Molly Eden had six kills. Paige McQueen had six kills and 11 digs. Selma Smith finished with eight digs and one ace, while serving 13-of-14.
