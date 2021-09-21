GREENSBURG – One night after suffering its first loss of the season, the Lady Pirate volleyball team got back in the win column with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-23 victory over country-rival North Decatur.
“We were a much better team tonight. We moved quicker, were better blockers and all around more aggressive and played with more confidence,” Greensburg Coach Rigney said.
Effective serving came from Jenna Foster who was 19-for-19 with three aces and Abigail Hoeing 20-for-20.
At the net, the Lady Pirates effectively utilized multiple hitters. Josie Nobbe led with 12 kills. Ella Chapman and Carlee Adams both had eight kills.
“Our front row connected to put down eight blocks for points and many hits were touched by our block which is instrumental in our defense,” Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg is now 10-1 on the season.
JCD 3, Crothersville 1
CROTHERSVILLE – The varsity Lady Eagles left Crothersville with a four set win. The Lady Eagles dropped the first set 25-22 before coming back to win 25-10, 25-17, 25-19.
Coach Schmeltz said, “Mentally we just were not prepared to play tonight’s game in the opening set. Once we began to get our heads into the fight, we were able to pull through and win this match. Overall, we didn’t play our best volleyball, but we were able to mentally get tough and fight through some adversity and walk away with the win, which was a confidence booster for use heading into the last few weeks of the regular season.”
For the Lady Eagles, Aundrea Cullen tallied six aces and 20 digs. Katelyn Wagner added three aces, seven assists and nine digs. Emma Newhart had two aces, seven kills and 10 assists. Julia Meyer added three aces, one block assist and 12 digs. Olivia Strunk served three aces. Karen Nuku finished with seven kills. Maria Meyer had three kills and two block assists. Desiree Sparks added one block assist.
North Decatur 3, Milan 0
MILAN – The Lady Chargers improved to 11-4 on the season with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-21 victory at Milan.
Coach Gauck noted the girls learned that doing the basics and bringing their energy was important for this match. Good serves got North going, with Sami Luttel serving six ace and Caroline Stapp adding five aces.
Stapp lead the offense with her 11 kills. Madelyn Bohman contributed nine kills. Madi Allen added eight kills and Aubrey Kennelly had five kills. Sami Luttel dished out 28 assists.
North’s junior varsity picked up a 25-15, 25-23 victory.
Sofia Gonzalez and Sydney Rohls lead the offense, both contributing four kills. Kelsey Haley added three kills. Tyce Robbins picked up six digs and Haley had five digs. Clare Kinker finished with seven assists.
Cambridge City 3, Rushville 1
CAMBRIDGE CITY – On the road at Cambridge City Lincoln, the Lady Lions fell in varsity action in four sets 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 25-11.
For Rushville, Josie Ballenger had six points, nine serve receptions and 12 digs. Olivia Yager tallied eight points, seven kills, eight assists, 12 digs and one block assist. Lily Brown had five points, 16 serve receptions and 12 digs. Ericka Kuhn added five points and two kills. Trisha Morgan had five kills, six assists and 10 digs. Molly Zachery finished with 22 digs.
In the junior varsity contest, Lincoln posted a 25-22, 25-13 victory.
For the Lady Lions, Kiley Parsley had eight points, three aces, two kills and 11 digs. Brittney Mahan added six points, one kill, two assists and eight digs. Emi Flannery tallied six serve receptions and 13 digs. Mallory Angle had two kills and Ivory Herbert had two kills, four assists and seven digs.
Jennings County 3, Rushville 0
NORTH VERNON – On the road at Jennings County, the Lady Lions were defeated by the Lady Panthers 25-6, 25-15, 25-11.
For Rushville, Olivia Yager had three kills, nine digs and one block assist. Ericka Kuhn added two kills. Molly Zachery finished with 10 serve receptions and nine digs.
Rushville fell 25-11, 25-5 in the junior varsity contest.
For the Lady Lions, Emi Flannery had one kill. Eliza Snow added one kill, 10 serve receptions and four digs. Kiley Parsley finished with seven serve receptions and eight digs.
Lawrenceburg 3, Greensburg 1
LAWRENCEBURG – After a long three weeks away from competition, Greensburg was unable to start back up with a conference win against Lawrenceburg.
The Pirates were defeated in four sets 27-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19.
Greensburg had strong serving games from Abigail Hoeing and Josie Nobbe who were both 19-for-19 along with Janae Comer who was 16-for-16.
At the net, Ella Chapman led the Lady Pirates with 22 kills while Josie Nobbe followed with 21.
Jenna Foster put up 23 assists for the hitters.
“Overall, Lawrenceburg played much better than us. We were not very sharp and mentally had a lot of lapses. We have a lot to fix in the near future and we are going to have to figure it out while we compete since we have very few practice days ahead,” Coach Rigney said.
The Lady Pirates are 9-1 overall and 0-1 in the EIAC.
Morristown 3, South Decatur 0
MORRISTOWN – The Lady Cougars volleyball team traveled to Morristown on Monday in varsity action. The Lady Cougars fell 25-20, 25-13, 25-16.
For South Decatur, Brook Somers tallied three kills and three aces. Makayla Somers had nine assists, one solo block and one block assist. Paige McQueen finished with 11 digs. Alli Nobbe had five assists and had a solid service game.
Molly Eden added three kills and Sophie Bushhorn contributed four kills and one block assist.
Waldron 3, South Decatur 0
WALDRON – On the road at conference foe Waldron, the Lady Cougar volleyball team fell 25-10, 25-10, 25-16.
For the Lady Cougars, Brook Somers finished with one block assist and four kills. Loryn Pate added three kills. Sophie Bushhorn tallied one block assist and three kills. Molly Eden had one solo block, four kills and one ace. Makayla Somers finished with eight assists.
