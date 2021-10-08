A 3-set win over Union County gave head coach Ashley Gauck her 100th win. The Lady Chargers won the match 25-14, 25-19, 25-12.
Madelyn Bohman led the offense with 16 kills to go with 10 digs and five assists. Caroline Stapp put away 15 kills and picked up nine digs and set up four assists. Sami Luttel connected well with her hitters with her 31 assists and she served six aces on the night.
Madi Allen put away five kills. Caroline Kennelly and Aubrey Kennelly both picked up eight digs.
North enters sectional action Tuesday at South Ripley against Milan.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers fell in their game against Union County. Tyce Robbins had 11 digs on the night. Kelsey Haley and Anna Mauer had six digs each followed by Clare Kinker five digs, Madison Motz four digs and Zoey Hersley three digs. Skyla Wade put away four kills and Gabi Adams had three kills. Sofia Gonzalez, Kelsey Haley and Tyce each had 1 ace.
Triton Central 3, North 2
FAIRLAND - The varsity Lady Chargers traveled to Triton Central and fell to the Lady Tigers in five sets 20-25, 26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 15-7.
Defense was solid with Madelyn Bohman picking up 22 digs followed by Sami Luttel 20, Caroline Stapp 17, Aubrey Kennelly 12 and Hannah Gorrell 10.
Stapp put away 26 kills followed by Bohman with 17, Luttel nine, Ella Kunz seven and Madi Allen five.
Caroline Kennelly had four aces on the night followed by Luttel two and Bohman and Stapp both with one. Aubrey Kennelly received 37 serves throughout the match.
North lost the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-11.
For North, Clare Kinker had seven assists and six digs. Tyce Robbins picked up seven digs. Robbins, Sofia Gonzalez, Skyla Wade, Kelsey Haley and Sydney Rohls put away two kills each.
South Decatur 3, JCD 1
OSGOOD - Visiting South Decatur knocked off the Lady Eagles in a tight match 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-12.
"The girls played amazing tonight. This was our first win of the season and it couldn't have come at a better time, especially with sectional next week. I think this win will carry over into next week and the girls have a taste for winning and I don't think they want to lose it. They played resilient tonight and all of us coaches couldn't have been more proud. They earned this win," Coach Clark said.
For the Lady Cougars, Brook Somers tallied nine kills, two block assists, nine digs and one ace. Molly Eden had a team-high 10 kills, two block kills and one block assist. Paige McQueen added two aces and eight digs. Selma Smith finished with six digs and one kill.
Makayla Somers dished out 14 assists to go with three kills and one block kill. Alli Nobbe added seven assists and two aces. Emma Weisenbach contributed four assists and one kill. Loryn Pate added two kills and one ace. Sophie Bushhorn finished with four kills.
East Central 3, Greensburg 2
The Lady Pirates lost a 5-setter to East Central 25-14, 25-20, 19-25, 16-25, 15-11.
"We got off to a very sluggish start and made it tough on ourselves to get ahead. We did find some energy, enthusiasm, and execution and were able to battle, but we just didn't have enough to capture the win," Coach Rigney said.
Strong serving came from Abigail Hoeing, who was 28-for-28 and Janae Comer was 17-for-17.
At the net, Ella Chapman had 18 kills and Josie Nobbe had 12 kills. Ella Chapman also made her presence known putting down eight blocks.
Jenna Foster put up 19 assists and Abigail Hoeing and Josie Nobbe were active defensively with 17 and 16 digs respectively.
Oldenburg 3, Rushville 2
OLDENBURG - In the final home game for the Lady Twisters, Oldenburg held off Rushville in five sets 24-26, 25-15, 17-25, 28-26, 15-10.
For the Lady Twisters, Elizabeth Gigrich, senior libero, had 45 digs for the night, as she pushed the digs record at OA even higher (1,330 career digs). Caroline Jansing (junior) stepped up with a career-high 19 kills in addition to 23 digs and two aces. Kenlee Martin tallied 25 digs, 21 assists and two digs. Kate Weber finished with 23 digs, 12 kills, three blocks and 21 assists. Caroline Jansing had 23 digs and two aces. Jenna Kohrman added 11 digs and one ace. Chloe Bohman had two blocks and Bruns added seven kills and five blocks.
For Rushville, Olivia Yager had 21 kills to break the school record for kills in a match. Yager also has six points, two aces, 11 assists and 28 digs. Lily Brown added 10 points, two aces, 22 serve receptions and 38 digs. Molly Zachery finished with eight poitns, 21 serve receptions and 38 digs. Sophia Dora added 10 points, 15 serve receptions and 30 digs. Trisha Morgan finished with 11 points, 18 assists, five kills, 13 serve receptions and 17 digs. Josie Ballenger had two kills and 13 digs. Audrey Angle had four kills and 12 digs. Ericka Kuhn had seven kills.
Oldenburg won the junior varsity match 25-23, 25-22.
For the Lady Lions, Emi Flannery tallied 15 points, 14 digs and three solo blocks. Mallory Angle added six points and four kills. Ivory Herbert had seven assists and 15 digs. Kiley Parsley had five kills, eight serve receptions and 21 digs. Brittney Mahan contributed two assists and 12 digs. Rhianna Hedrick had seven serve receptions and 10 digs. Jocelyn Cain had two kills. Eiza Snow finished with eight serve receptions and six digs.
Lawrenceburg 3, Batesville 0
BATESVILLE - On Thursday evening, the Lady Bulldogs hosted the Lady Tigers of Lawrenceburg.
Batesville won the junior varsity contest 24-25, 25-16, and 20-18. Addison Westrick was perfect from the serving line going 8-for-8. Kaylie Raver led the team in kills with 10 and Sophie Gesell was close behind with seven kills. Kate Martin led in serve/receive. Molly Meer had 11 assists.
In varsity action, the Lady Tigers won in three sets 25-22, 25-21, 25-19.
