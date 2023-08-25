South Ripley entered its game with South Decatur with only one loss on the season. The Lady Cougars handed the Lady Raiders No. 2 with a 3-set victory 25-19, 25-16 and 25-23. South is 6-2 on the season while South Ripley is 7-2.
“The Lady Cougars came out determined to win this game and they definitely showed it. They wanted this win more than anything. Beating a great team like South Ripley gives us the right momentum,” Coach Clark said.
Makayla Somers dished out a team-high 18 assists to go along with five block assists and two solo blocks.
Zsophia Sharp led the Lady Cougars’ offensive attack with 11 kills. Sharp also added one ace, 19 digs, two block assists, three solo blocks and five digs.
Paige McQueen chipped in with an ace, four kills, one block and eight digs.
Lydia Witkemper picked up 10 digs.
Molly Eden added two aces, three kills and 11 digs.
Taylor Somers finished with one kill, five block assists, one solo block and two digs.
Elizabeth Bennett had two kills, three digs and two block assists.
North Decatur
BROOKVILLE – North Decatur evened its season record at 4-4 with a road win at Franklin County. The Lady Chargers needed the minimum three sets to post the win 25-7, 25-17 and 25-12.
North was led by Madi Allen with five aces, 10 kills and nine digs. Ella Kunz was next on the offensive attack with nine kills. Miley Scudder had an excellent night at the net, hitting 10-of-10 with seven kills. Sydney Rohls added six kills and Annie Waechter had three kills.
Setter Kelsey Haley contributed 18 assists and four aces while Laura Guzarddi added four aces and 12 assists. Libero Hannah Gorrel led the defense with 10 digs and providing consistency on serve receive.
North won the junior varsity match in three sets. Ally Whitaker served four aces and had eight digs. Ellie Johnson served four aces and had two kills. Maggie Burkhart added five assists and two aces. Gabi Adams put away two kills. Jo Whitaker and Kendall Hostkoetter both had three digs.
Batesville
ST. LEON – On the road at East Central, Batesville’s volleyball teams took two of the three matches.
The Batesville C team was victorious against the Trojans C team 25-19, 21-25 and 15-9.
Cora Roth led the team in serves with four aces and in assists, setting 33-of-33 with eight assists. Jade Martin followed with three aces. Ella King led the attack for the Lady Bulldogs, going 11-of-11 with four kills.
Batesville won the junior varsity contest in two sets 25-12 and 25-18.
Anya Richey led Batesville in serving with four aces and in kills with four. Brooke Wilhelm followed with three aces and was 22-of-22 setting with four assists.
In the varsity match, East Central won in three sets 25-13, 25-19 and 25-21.
Batesville’s Molly Meer went 10-of-10 from the service line with one ace. Ava Powner served 9-of-9 with one ace.
The Lady Bulldogs will be at home Saturday 8/to face the Lady Spartans from Connersville.
