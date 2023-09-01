South Decatur came out on fire Thursday against visiting Brown County. The Lady Cougars cruised to a first set win of 25-13. Brown County was able to close the gap a little in the next two sets, but it was not enough as South rolled in the next two sets 25-17 and 25-20.
The Lady Cougars improve to 9-2 on the season.
"A much needed win right before our big county rivalry against North Decatur. The girls have the fire and drive to compete this year," Coach Clark said.
For the Lady Cougars, Zsophia Sharp served two aces and added 11 kills, six total blocks, two assists and 13 digs.
Paige McQueen finished with three aces, six kills and 15 digs. Lydia Witkemper served three aces and added seven digs. Makayla Somers had an ace, five kills, six total blocks, 18 assists and six digs.
Molly Eden chipped in with two kills, two blocks and 15 digs. Taylor Somers finished with one ace, five kills, eight total blocks and two digs. Elizabeth Bennett added a kill, three total blocks and two digs.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG - A back-and-forth battle between visiting Madison and Greensburg went the distance with the Lady Cubs earning a 5-set win 25-19, 21-25, 25-13, 24-26 and 15-7.
The Lady Pirates are 1-6 (1-0 EIAC) on the season. Greensburg returns to the court at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at home against Brown County.
Batesville
HOPE - The Lady Bulldogs picked up a sweep of the Lady Jets Thursday.
In varsity action, Batesville needed the minimum three sets to seal the victory 25-19, 27-25 and 25-17.
Molly Meer led the Lady Bulldogs in serving, going 14-of-15 with a pair of aces. Ava Powner was next for Batesville, going 12-of-12 from the service line with two aces.
The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs won in two sets 25-21 and 25-20.
Ava Walsman led Batesville in serving going 7-of-7 with three aces. Brook Wilhelm led the attack by going 13-of-13 with 10 kills. Caitlyn Fox set 16-of-17 with nine assists.
The Lady Bulldogs travel to Rushville Tuesday to take on the Lady Lions.
