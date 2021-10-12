The volleyball state tournament kicks off Tuesday with sectional action around the state.
Locally in Class 3A, Batesville is the host school.
The opening round on Tuesday pits Franklin County (4-25) and Greensburg (18-6). The Lady Pirates defeated the Lady Wildcats 25-5, 25-15, 25-8 last week.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, South Dearborn (5-14) faces Rushville (2-25). The two squad split their regular season match-ups.
The second match Thursday has two of the favorites going head-to-head with Connersville (15-10) and Lawrenceburg (19-5). The Lady Spartans defeated Lawrenceburg in the first match of the regular season.
In the semifinals, Batesville (14-14) faces the winner of Greensburg and Franklin County. The other semifinal will have the winners of Thursday’s matches.
In Class 2A, South Ripley is the host and one of the favorites for the sectional title.
On Tuesday, North Decatur (20-8) faces Milan (2-11). The Lady Chargers defeated Milan in three sets during the regular season.
On Thursday, action opens up at 6 p.m. with Switzerland County (3-17) taking on Southwestern Hanover (17-8) followed by Austin (10-18) against South Ripley (18-10).
South Decatur (1-15) takes on the winner of North Decatur and Milan in the semifinal. The winners from Thursday will be in the other semifinal.
In Class A, Trinity Lutheran hosts Sectional 62.
In the opening match Tuesday, Medora faces Rising Sun. The winner will take on West Washington in the semifinal.
In the 5:30 p.m. match Thursday, Jac-Cen-Del (8-15) takes on Oldenburg Academy (14-12). The Lady Twisters edged the Lady Eagles 3-2 in the regular season. Trinity Lutheran (23-4) takes on Crothersville (4-17) in the other match Thursday.
