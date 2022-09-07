GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates continue to notch victories on the volleyball season and that stayed true Tuesday. Greensburg defeated visiting Jennings County in three sets 25-21, 25-15 and 25-21 to move to 14-0.
"We played well, won the battle at the net, and did a great job keeping balls alive and forcing them to transition one more time to execute a play," Coach Rigney said. "As a team, we served very well, only missing one and were able to target some areas of the court that caused them to be out of system on serve receive."
Strong serving for the Lady Pirates came from Jenna Foster 19-of-19, Abigail Hoeing 14-of-14 with two aces, Mya Comer 11-of-11 and Kenedee Lowe 11-of-11.
"At the net, we were aggressive and our presence caused them to alter their offense a bit," Coach Rigney said.
Josie Nobbe led Greensburg in kills with 16, followed by Ella Chapman with 11.
"Our other hitters contributed in so many ways, through smart shots, taking out their setter, touching blocks, and playing tough defense off a block. Carlee Adams came up big for us holding blocks and putting down five kills. Leah West and Janae Comer both put down three kills and Claire Nobbe added two," Coach Rigney added.
Defensively, Josie Nobbe dug 16 balls, Jenna Foster and Abigail Hoeing both dug 10, and Janae Comer was active, picking up six.
Foster put up 17 assists and Comer contributed 13.
"We were fortunate that Jennings County didn't capitalize on some of the free balls we sent over and that is one area we still need to improve upon. It was an exciting match. Jennings County plays a tough schedule and we beat a very athletic, solid team," Coach Rigney said.
Prior to the varsity match, Greensburg took a moment to recognize Josie Nobbe, who achieved 1,000 kills on Aug. 25.
The win was also another milestone for Greensburg volleyball. It was the 800th win in school history.
North at South
The Civil War trophy stayed with North Decatur's volleyball team after Tuesday’s county rival match at South Decatur. The Lady Chargers knocked off the Lady Cougars in three sets 25-23, 25-6 and 25-17.
North's Sami Luttel, Caroline Stapp, Hannah Gorrell and Tyce Robbins all served 100 percent. Luttel and Stapp served three aces each. Gorrell had two aces and Robbins had one.
Stapp lead the offense with 17 kills, followed by Madelyn Bohman with 15 kills and Ella Kunz with nine kills. Luttel had 43 assists on the night. Aubrey Kennelly lead the defense by picking up 15 digs and receiving 15 serves. Stapp and Bohman also played well on defense with 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
For the Lady Cougars, Makayla Somers dished out 15 assists. Sophie Bushhorn had seven kills and nine digs. Molly Eden finished with three kills and was 9-of-9 receiving serve. Zsophia Sharp added five kills, three solo blocks and one assist block.
Paige McQueen tallied two kills and nine digs. Daisy Martin had one assist and Selma Smith finished with 11 digs and was 17-of-19 receiving serve.
North won the junior varsity contest 25-18 and 25-18.
Leading North's offense with five kills was Kelsey Haley. Brooke Mauer, Ally Whitaker and Gabi Adams each had one kill. Clare Kinker and Ally Whitaker tallied eight digs each. Anna Mauer picked up four digs and Oakley Freely had three digs. Ally Whitaker served five aces, followed by Kinker and Sydney Rohls with two aces each.
For South, Martin had six assists. Raygan Harrison added two kills. Piper Phelps tallied two kills, one solo block and one ace. Morgan Reatherford added one kill and two aces. Hanna Gridley finished with three kills.
BHS vs. Rushville
BATESVILLE - The Lady Bulldogs played host to EIAC foe Rushville Tuesday. Batesville moved to 7-3 on the season with a 25-13, 25-21 and 25-2 victory over the Lady Lions.
For the Lady Lions, Molly Zachery had 25 serve receptions and 13 digs. Lily Brown added nine serve receptions and nine digs. Trisha Morgan dished out five assists. Sophia Dora finished with four kills, 16 serve receptions and 11 digs.
In the junior varsity contest, Batesville defeated Rushville 25-14 and 25-18.
Ava Walsman led Batesville in serve receives and in serving going 10-of-10 with one ace. Molly Meer finished with 11 assists and four aces. Grace Walter led the attack with seven kills.
For the Lady Lions, Emi Flannery had 10 serve receptions and seven digs. Ivery Herbert added seven assists. Macy Blevins had five points and four digs. Kiley Parsley finished with three kills, six serve receptions and four digs. Makenna Ripberger added three kills and seven serve receptions. Eliza Snow finished with six serve receptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.