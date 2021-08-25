The Lady Pirates remained undefeated on the volleyball court with a 19-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 victory over EIAC foe Lawrenceburg.
“We got off to a very slow start, but were able to wake up and secure the win in four,” Coach Rigney noted.
At the net, Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe both had 18 kills while Jenna Foster put up 18 assists.
At the service line, Josie Nobbe was effective serving 21-of-21 with two aces and Jenna Foster was 20-of-22 with four aces.
Defensively, Abigail Hoeing had 23 digs followed by Christina Fogg with 20.
“We have some work to do. We are playing well enough to win, but we are certainly not satisfied with our performance from beginning to end,” Coach Rigney added.
Batesville volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs varsity and junior varsity swept Franklin County. In the varsity contest, Batesville won 25-14, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23. The junior varsity won 25-20, 25-18.
For Batesville, Cayman Werner served 16-fo-17 with two aces to go with 14 kills and 21 assists. Kaylie Raver served 11-for-12 with one ace. Maggie Wilson led the team with 16 kills and Ava Powner had a team-high 25 assists.
Batesville’s freshman opened the season with a 25-23, 25-14 loss to Franklin County.
JCD volleyball
After a slow start in the first two sets, Jac-Cen-Del rallied to knock off Southwestern 19-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23.
For the Lady Eagles, Aundrea Cullen had five aces, 10 assists and 26 digs. Katelyn Wagner added two aces and nine assists. Desiree Sparks had two aces, 11 kills and three solo blocks. Lexus Jones served 11-for-11 and had 10 digs. Emma Newhart had nine kills, 14 assists and 12 digs. Maria Meyer and Julia Meyer both had five kills. Karen Nuku added four solo blocks and Brynn Negandgard handed out three assists.
The junior varsity Lady Eagles won in two sets 25-12, 25-11.
For the Lady Eagles, Bailey Groth had three kills and two assists. Hailey Kunz finished with one kill. Gracie Ahrens added two kills and one ace. Regan Richter finished with six digs and five aces. Brynn Negangard added three assists and five aces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.