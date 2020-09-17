WALDRON – On the road at Waldron, the Lady Lion volleyball team fell in four sets 21-25, 25-12, 25-18 and 25-20.
“Waldron is a good team and they keep the ball in play. We got caught standing and watching,” Coach Scanlan said.
For the Lady Lions, Emily Hadley had 12 points, one ace, nine kills, 26 serve receptions and 31 digs. Jama Barnes added 10 points, 18 serve receptions and 31 digs. Kendra Hamilton chipped in with nine points, two aces, six kills, 26 serve receptions and 26 digs. Olivia Yager tallied five kills, 10 assists and 19 digs. Abby Buckley finished with three kills, 11 assists and 24 digs.
Rushville won the junior varsity match 25-24 and 25-17.
For Rushville, Molly Zachery had 10 points, one ace, 12 serve receptions and 19 digs. Lily Brown added eight points, six aces, 10 serve receptions and 14 digs. Sophia Dora had seven points, one ace, four kills, four assists, 15 digs, one assist block and one solo block. Kara Chandler added four kills, eight assists, 11 digs and one assist block. Carlie Kuhn had one kill and 16 digs. Kendra Buckley finished with one kill and two assist blocks. Emiliee Jackman had one kill.
The Lady Lion freshman fell at Batesville 25-20 and 25-11.
For the Lady Lions, Brittney Mahan had four points, one ace, one kill and five assists. Mallory Angle added five points, four serve receptions and two digs. Jocelyn Cain had two kills, eight serve receptions and five digs. Alexus McGuire had five digs. Kiley Parsley had four points and six serve receptions. Josie Ballenger added two kills, one assist and nine digs. Ericka Kuhn had two kills and 12 serve receptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.