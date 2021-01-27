WESTPORT – Waldron capped a perfect conference record with a 65-25 win Wednesday at South Decatur.
The 1A Mohawks needed the victory to claim their first outright Mid-Hoosier Conference title in school history. They finished the regular season 18-3 overall and 6-0 in the conference.
South finished last in the MHC standings, going 0-6 in league play. The Cougars are now 5-15 overall.
Lana Bell led South with eight points. Mary Gasper added six, Brayley Sundal had four, Erynn Dyer netted three, Loryn Pate scored three and Kirsten Meece scored two.
The Cougars also suffered a 49-28 road loss Tuesday at Southwestern (Shelby). Dyer led the way with 12.
The Cougars will play at Columbus Christian Thursday before traveling to Rising Sun Saturday. Both will be varsity-only contests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.