SHELBYVILLE – The MHC held its cross country championship on Saturday. Waldron won the team title for the girls and Hauser won the title for the boys.
For the girls, Waldron was first with 41 followed by North Decatur 62, South Decatur 63, Southwestern 63 and Hauser 106.
For South, Emma Gatewood was All-MHC with an eight place finish in a personal best 23:57.68. Kate Hamilton was All-MHC with a ninth place finish in a personal best 23:57.85. Other finishers for South included Bridget Nobbe 14th in 25:49, Clair Schoettmer 15th in personal best 26:06, Elizabeth Flessner 17th in career best 26:37, Addison Baltus 22nd in season best 27:14, Abigail Collins 25th in season best 27:27 and Sami Storm 33rd in personal best 34:03.
For the Lady Chargers, Jenna Walton was All-MHC in fourth place with a time of 22:44. Addie Gauck was All-MHC in 10th with a time of 24:40. Paige Reisman was 12th in 25:34 followed by Gracie Osting 16th in 26:20, Ellie Cox 20th in 26:57, Lauren Holloway 24th in 27:23, Hannah Allen 29th in 30:48 and Paige Wesseler 30th in 31:02.
For the boys, Hauser was first with 39 followed by Southwestern 62, South Decatur 79, Waldron 82, North Decatur 87 and Edinburgh 160.
For South, Trevor Newby was All-MHC with a fourth place finish in a season best 18:53. Jack Hamilton finished 13th in a personal best 20:26 followed by Tyler Hibberd 16th in personal best 20:43, Chase Kalli 23rd in season best 21:09, Donovan Hale 27th in personal best 21:52, Damian Jackson 28th in personal best 22:06, Josh Shouse 32nd in season best 23:26, Joe Lee 42nd in season best 32:24 and Griffey Storm 43rd in personal best 32:58.
“Congratulations to Trevor Newby for placing All-MHC For the third year in a row. Congrats to the pair of freshman girls Emma Gatewood and Kate Hamilton for a first time all conference. These two are constantly pushing each other and batting back and forth at meets,” South coach Bethany Fromer noted. “We had so many personal season best as well as career personal best at the end of the day. Each one of these individual athletes have worked hard in practice these past few weeks. We are packing together as a team at just the right time to help each other post personal best. Accountability is key. This is exactly what you look for in a season. We want to see times to drop at just the right time. We practice how we would race in effort to keep that momentum.”
For the Chargers, Charlie Kramer was All-MHC in eighth with a personal best 19:45. Lance Nobbe was 19th in 20:54 followed by Caleb Bowles 20th in 20:55, Brandan Gearhart 21st in 20:56, Adam Mack 23rd in 21:11, Jack Cathey 19th in 22:18, Ryan Hancock 30th in 22:50, Ethan Neimeyer in a personal best 22:53, Cameron Medsker 24:23 and Chris Gauck 25:16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.