RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lion volleyball team celebrated Senior Night for Olivia Yager on Monday and also acknowledged five Waldron seniors.
Waldron took home the varsity victory in three sets 25-11, 25-15, 25-11.
Yager is a 4-year starter for the Lady Lions. She tallied four kills, six assists and eight digs in the contest.
“Tonight was about Olivia Yager. Olivia was an incoming freshman the year I took over the volleyball program at RCHS. As soon as she stepped on the court, I knew that she was going to be something special. She is in the purest form the true meaning of a student/athlete. She gives you 110% in the classroom and on the court. She is a coach’s dream player and one where you wish you had 10 more just like her. It has been my honor, my pleasure, and a privilege to coach Olivia for the last four years,” Coach Scanlan said.
Trisha Morgan added five kills, five assists and six digs. Molly Zachery had 19 serve receptions and 23 digs. Audrey Angle added four kills and one solo block.
Rushville won the junior varsity contest 25-19, 22-25, 15-13.
For the Lady Lions, Emi Flannery had nine points, two aces and 10 digs. Kiley Parsley added eight points, two aces, three kills, 12 serve receptions and 16 digs. Lily Brown tallied six points, four kills, 17 serve receptions and 21 digs. Ivory Herbert had five points, five assists and six digs. Brittany Mahan had five points, three aces and six assists. Jocelyn Cain finished with three kills.
