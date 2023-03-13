WASHINGTON - It took every second of the regional championship game and a late rally for No. 11 Scottsburg to eliminate No. 15 Greensburg Saturday. A traditional three point play by Scottsburg's Kody Clancy with :23.3 to play in the fourth followed by a Clancy free throw with :01 allowed the Warriors to escape with the 48-46 win.
The regional title win brings Scottsburg's record to 21-5. The Warriors will face North Daviess (24-5) in the Seymour Semistate.
The Pirates end the season at 20-7.
Jeter Edwards opened the scoring in the game with a lay-up to get the Pirates on the board first. Scottsburg answered with six straight points, four from Clancy. Jack McKinsey found Justin Adkins for the bucket to get the Pirates within two. After a jumper by Scottsburg's Jack Miller, Addison Barnes-Pettit found Adkins for the bucket.
The Pirates tied the game at 10-10 on a bucket by Ki Dyer and two free throws by Edwards. Five straight from Clancy pushed the lead to five. Clancy closed his big first quarter (12 points) with a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Warriors an 18-12 lead after the first quarter.
A pair of buckets by Scottsburg's Wyatt Zellers around two McKinsey free throws from Greensburg opened the second quarter. The Pirates got a put back bucket by Bryce Stringer to get the deficit to five. Miller scored for the Warriors to push the lead back to seven, but a drive by Dyer and a 3-pointer at the horn by McKinsey closed the deficit to 25-23 at the half.
Clancy continued his solid game going to start the third with a bucket. Greensburg went on a 7-2 run to take the lead 30-29 on Dyer's conventional three point play. A bucket by Scottsburg's Zellers and four more from Clancy had the Warriors back on top 35-30.
Abe Tebbe's free throw ended the run as the teams traded scored until Grainger Maxwell drained a 3-pointer for Greensburg to cut the Scottsburg lead to 42-39 heading to the fourth quarter.
Clancy opened the scoring in the fourth and extended the Warriors' lead to five points. Greensburg did not go away. A bucket in the lane by McKinsey was followed by a steal and lay-up by Dyer. McKinsey added a free throw and Dyer scored on a drive to the bucket to put Greensburg in front 46-44.
Scottsburg called timeout with 37.9 to play. On the next possession, Clancy completed the traditional three point play to give Scottsburg a 47-46 lead with :23.3 to play.
Greensburg got a look at the basket in the final seconds, but the ball just wouldn't go down. Clancy was fouled on the rebound and hit the final point of the game at the charity stripe on the other end to close out the 48-46 win for Scottsburg.
Clancy led all scorers with 27 points. Zellers added 10 for the Warriors. Miller scored eight points and Jacob Martin scored three.
Greensburg was led by Dyer with 18 points and McKinsey with 10 points. Edwards and Adkins both had six points. Maxwell added three points. Stringer scored two points and Tebbe had one point.
