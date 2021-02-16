Snow has postponed or cancelled numerous basketball games scheduled for Tuesday. Here are the latest updates:
• Greensburg at Seymour, cancelled
• South Decatur vs. Southwestern (Hanover), cancelled
• Oldenburg Academy at Hauser, cancelled
• Jac-Cen-Del at Rising Sun, postponed, makeup date TBD
• Rushville at Lawrenceburg, postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 23. It means the nonconference game against Beech Grove on that date will be cancelled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.