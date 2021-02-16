Snow has postponed or cancelled numerous basketball games scheduled for Tuesday. Here are the latest updates:

 • Greensburg at Seymour, cancelled

 • South Decatur vs. Southwestern (Hanover), cancelled

 • Oldenburg Academy at Hauser, cancelled

 • Jac-Cen-Del at Rising Sun, postponed, makeup date TBD

 • Rushville at Lawrenceburg, postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 23. It means the nonconference game against Beech Grove on that date will be cancelled. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you