Week 4 of the high school football season brings road conference games for North Decatur and Rushville, along with a home conference game for Batesville.
South Decatur at Crawford County
After two straight home win, South Decatur (2-1) hits the road this week to face Crawford County (0-3).
The Wolfpack of Crawford County have had a rough start to the season. The squad is coming off a 60-7 loss at Perry Central.
For the season, the Wolfpack have scored just seven points and given up 142. Crawford County is young, with just one senior on the roster.
South defeated Edinburgh 52-14 last week. Quarterback Jaylynn McMurray passed for a pair of touchdowns against the Lancers. Corbin Johnson rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Owen Arreola and Alex Myers both had a receiving touchdown for the Cougars. Colby Rathburn returned a kick-off 80 yards for a TD and Myers picked off a pass and returned it 75 yards for the score.
Game is set for 7 p.m.
North Decatur at Shenandoah
For a third straight week, the Chargers (2-1) will face a Mid-Eastern Conference opponent. North travels to Shenandoah (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The keys to this game for the Chargers will be containing the Raiders running game anchored by a solid running back corps of seniors Evan Fries and Hayden Tomlinson and sophomore Jarrett Helman. The Raiders running game is currently averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Schematically, the Raider, under new offensive coordinator Mike Roeder, will attack the ground game with multiple backs near the point of attack from a double wing set.
The Chargers counter with an attack from the ground and the air. Quarterback Mason Morris passed for 309 yards a week ago. On the ground, Corbin Thackery led the Chargers last week with 77 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Lawrenceburg at Greensburg
After a road game last week, the Pirates (0-3) return home in Week 4 to take on Class 3A No. 5 Lawrenceburg (2-1). Game time is 7 p.m.
The Pirates fell 41-14 last week at Connersville. Austin Cruz had a nice game running the ball with 17 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown. Braden Rankin rushed in the other touchdown for the Pirates. Kaden Acton carried the ball six times for 47 yards. Owen Meadows led the receiving corps with eight receptions for 61 yards.
The Tigers held off Milan last week 28-21. Quarterback Logan Ahaus passed for 164 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Teagan Bennett carried the ball 18 times for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Keaten McGrath and Hayden Saylor both had a receiving touchdown for the Tigers.
Rushville at Batesville
The Lions (0-3) will hit the road for a fourth straight week, heading to EIAC foe Batesville (3-0).
Rushville was outscored 29-6 in the second half by Franklin County last week in a 41-14 loss. Rushville quarterback Nick Jarman passed for 158 yards and one touchdown. Harper Miller rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown and Sam Pavey rushed for 20 yards. Chase Woolf caught a 55-yard TC as a part of his 88 yard receiving night.
The Bulldogs scored 20 points in the second quarter and made it hold up in knocking off South Dearborn 20-14 last week.
Gage Pohlman continues to lead the Bulldogs' ground attack. Pohlman rushed for a touchdown and 103 yards against the Knights. Alex Krekeler added 48 yards on the ground. Cade Kaiser caught three passes for 42 yards and one touchdown. Senior Deacon Hamilton intercepted a South Dearborn pass and returned it for the touchdown.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
