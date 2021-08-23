GREENSBURG – The Pirates started off the high school football regular season with a bang on Friday against visiting Shelbyville. Greensburg returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and rolled to a 42-21 victory over the Golden Bears.
Kaden Acton got things going early as he took the kickoff 80-yards to pay dirt for the first points of the game and year. The 2-point conversion failed. Greensburg led 6-0.
Acton was not done in the first quarter. The freshman running back took the ball around the left side for a 52-yards touchdown run. Sam West added the 2-point conversion and the Pirates led 14-0.
Shelbyville fought back with a 32 yard TD pass from from Eli Chappelow to Alex Macharia. The point after made it 14-7. A 2-yard run by by Chappelow with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter knotted the game at 14-14.
Greensburg put the game away with 28 unanswered points.
West scored on a 14-yard run and Grayson Newhart added the point after to put the Pirates back in front 21-14 with 4:05 left in the half.
West then found Ethan Meadows in the right corner of the end zone for the 9-yard TD pass play. Newhart added the point after to make it 28-14 at the half.
In the third quarter, the connection of West to Meadows clicked again, this time for a 60-yard TD pass play. Greensburg led 35-14 after three quarters.
Luke Scheumann added the final touchdown for the Pirates. His 1-yard run and Newhart point after made it 42-14.
Shelbyville added a touchdown in the fourth to make the final score 42-21.
West passed for 124 yards and two touchdowns to go with 95 yards rushing.
Acton added 78 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Meadows led the receivers with 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Eli Moore had five solo tackles. Evan Graves had four solos. Scheumann and Payton Richey (one sack) both had three solos. Matthew Stewart and Tyler Biddinger both had two solos.
The Pirates travel to Triton Central (1-0) on Friday.
Batesville 35, Indian Creek 13
BATESVILLE – A 14-point second quarter and 14-point fourth quarter allowed the host Bulldogs to knock off Indian Creek 35-13 in week one of the high school football regular season.
Batesville’s Travis Lecher passed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Evan Williamson rushed for 44 yards for the Bulldogs. Vonley Hund added 28 yards rushing and Deacon Hamilton had 20 yards rushing.
Bryson Bonelli led the Bulldog receivers with 146 yards. Luke Wilson caught three passes for 40 yards.
The Bulldogs host Milan this Friday.
Milan 18, Rushville 0
MILAN – The Indians opened the football season with a shut out of visiting Rushville, 18-0.
Milan tallied 19 first downs to Rushville’s nine. The Lions were hurt by penalties. Rushville had 15 penalties for 140 yards. Milan was flagged for eight penalties for 77 yards.
For the Lions, Austin Vance passed for 45 yards and rushed for 23. Adam Sizemore led the ground attack for the Lions with 57 yards. Dylan Thompson added 22 yards rushing. Thompson also led the Lions with two receptions for 39 yards.
Harley Fuller led the Lions with 11 total tackles (solo and assist). Jack Barnes finished with 10 total tackles. Landon Browning and Pacey Dye both had nine total tackles. Layne Beard added eight total tackles.
Milan’s Riley Johnson led the ground game with 139 yards rushing and one touchdown. Brayden Rohrig added 28 yards rushing and one TD.
Next week, Milan travels to Batesville and Rushville hosts New Castle (0-1).
