The area football teams got through the season opener last week. In Week 2 of the high school football season, the teams are preparing for new opponents and some serious heat.
Due to the heat index being elevated, some area football games moved back kickoff to 8 p.m. Rushville’s game at Shelbyville will kick off at 8 p.m. East Central’s home game with Harrison (Ohio) will also kick off at 8 p.m. South Decatur’s game against Irvington Prep will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
North Decatur at Eastern HancockThe Chargers (1-0) defeated rival South Decatur in Week 1. North enters MEC play this week with a road trip to Eastern Hancock.
Kaleb Phelps led North’s rushing attack in the opener with 140 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback Mason Morris passed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Phelps, Kaden Muckerheide (2), Morris and Cooper Parmer (2) all found the end zone last week.
The Royals opened the season with a 36-15 over Frankton. EH quarterback Elijah Edon passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Eli Manship led the receivers with 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Royals rushed for 216 yards, led by the 75 yards of Mark Kube. Edon, Manship and Kube are all sophomores for the Royals.
Irvington Prep at South DecaturSouth will look to bounce back from the season opening loss to North with a home game with Irvington Prep.
In Week 1, South’s Corbin Johnson rushed for 133 yards and both Cougar touchdowns. Quarterback Jaylynn McMurray completed an 8-yard pass to Tyler Bishop and a 13-yard pass to Colby Rathburn. Owen Arreola added 20 yards of rushing.
Irvington Prep lost to Dixie (New Lebanon, Ohio) in the first week by the final of 73-0.
Milan at Batesville
For a second straight week, the Bulldogs get to play on their home turf. Batesville knocked off Indian Creek last week 42-28. Milan is coming off a season-opening 27-20 victory over Rushville.
The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings between the two programs.
In the win, Batesville rushed for 285 yards against the Braves. Gage Pohlman had a big night with 178 yards. Quarterback Will Jaisle pass for two touchdowns and rushed for two other TDs.
In Milan’s first-week win, the Indians rushed for 255 yards. Mason Green rushed for 91 yards and Austin Green rushed for 78 yards.
For fans at the game, DeLISHious Creations, a bakery located in Sunman, is generously giving back to the Turnover Hunger program. The bakery will have their mobile bakery truck at the game with 15 percent of profit made donated directly to the Turnover Hunger program. This program sends a backpack of food home with Ripley County elementary students in need.
Greenfield-Central at Greensburg
The Pirates return to their home field this week after falling to Shelbyville 39-14 in the opener.
Greensburg quarterback Bryson Abplanalp passed for 119 yards. Running back Kaden Acton rushed for 126 yards and both Greensburg TDs.
The Cougars shut out Madison 49-0 in the season opener. Greenfield-Central scored 29 points in the first quarter and backed that up with 20 in the second quarter.
Cougar quarterback Dallas Freeman passed 9-of-11 for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Kirk Knecht caught four passes for 138 yards and two TDs. The Cougars rushed for 144 yards, led by Braylen Benavente with 55 yards.
Rushville at Shelbyville
This game has an 8 p.m. kickoff, moved back due to heat index concerns.
The Lions lost 27-20 in Week 1 at Milan. Ralph Eakins led the Lions with 93 yards rushing and one TD. Nick Jarman passed for 136 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
The Golden Bears got a 39-14 road win at Greensburg last week. Shelbyville jumped out to a 26-0 lead at the half and limited the Pirates to just 14 points in the second half to seal the victory.
