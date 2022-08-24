Week 1 of high school football is in the books and area teams are set to return to action Friday for Week 2.
Greensburg is coming off a 35-21 victory at Shelbyville in the opener. The Pirates trailed at the half, but rallied for 29 points in the second half to top the Golden Bears.
Greensburg's offensive line opened up holes for the ground game for the Pirates. The Pirates rushed for 417 yards in the game.
Sam West led the way with 205 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns. Kaden Acton finished with 158 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown.
West passed for 49 yards with receptions by Acton, Caleb Greiwe, Blake Collins, Owen Meadows and Bradley Lutz.
Greenfield-Central knocked off Plainfield 30-28 in the opener. Quarterback Dallas Freeman passed for 219 yards and a pair of TDs. Andrew Zellers led the ground attack with 197 yards on 22 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Owen Anderson caught four passes for 127 yards and a TD to lead the Cougar receiving corp.
Class A No. 9 North Decatur hosts Eastern Hancock at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Chargers are coming off a 57-0 win over rival South Decatur in the annual Bucket Game.
North had 324 yards of offense in the win and allowed just 79 yards to the Cougars. Reid Messer, James Evans and Corbin Thackery all had rushing touchdowns for the Chargers. Carson Parmer passed for two touchdowns - one each to Kaden Muckerheide and Messer.
The Chargers will be challenged defensively by the Royals. Eastern Hancock returns head coach Pat Echevarria to the sidelines. Coach Echevarria led the Royals to the state title game in 2013.
Although the Royals lost 4-year starting quarterback Houston Swan to graduation, experience on the offensive line returns. The run-pass-option concept and the hurry up offense by Eastern Hancock should provide a good test for the Chargers.
In Week 1, freshman quarterback Elijah Edon passed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the Royals' 44-22 victory over Alexandria. Senior Kain Sotelo rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Cameron Volz caught 11 passes for 142 yards and a TD.
The Cougars travel to Indiana Deaf for Week 2.
Sophomore Corbin Johnson led the Cougars with 68 yards rushing in the loss to North. Rhett Martin added 14 yards on the ground.
Indiana Deaf defeated Purdue Poly 34-25 in the season opener. Junior quarterback Jayden DeFalco passed for 261 yards and four TDs in the victory. Senior Tyler Wascher rushed for 48 yards and a TD. Wascher also caught eight passes for 166 yards and four TDs. Junior Dylan Puent caught four passes four 92 yards.
Batesville travels to Milan Friday. Both teams will be looking for win No. 1 on the young season.
The Bulldogs lost 37-25 at Indian Creek in the season opener. The Indians were defeated at Rushville 41-35. Batesville will be asked to slow the ground game of Riley Johnson (218 yards at Rushville) and Brayden Rohrig (60 yards rushing, 77 passing at Rushville).
Rushville plays host to Shelbyville Friday. The Lions knocked off Milan 41-35. Austin Vance passed for 217 yards and four TDs for the Lions. Harper Miller rushed for 131 yards. Chase Woolf, Braydon Wilson, Dylan Thompson and Drew McKee all caught multiple passes for Rushville.
