N. Decatur 44, Switzerland Co. 0
VEVAY — One week after the long trip to North Daviess, the North Decatur football team made the trek to Switzerland County for football action. The trip was worth it for the Chargers as they posted a 44-0 victory over the Pacers.
North improves to 6-2 and heads to Park Tudor (4-2) this week for the regular season finale.
The Chargers received the opening kick and scored their first touchdown less than one minute into the game on a 63-yard pass from Carson Parmer to Noah Howell. The Chargers did not find the end zone again until the 7:46 mark of the second quarter, but would head into halftime with a 22-point lead.
The Chargers came out in the third quarter, stopped the Pacers initial drive of the second half and then proceeded to match their first half score in the third quarter.
All told, the Chargers amassed 390 yards of offense on 37 plays. Reid Messer, Logan Koehne, and Noah Howell led the Chargers’ offensive attack with Carson Parmer going 5-of-10 with one interception and two touchdown passes.
Defensively, the Chargers smothered the Pacers, who had 25 yards of total offense for the game. The addition of a Charger touchdown on a punt return rounded out the complete victory for the Chargers.
For the game at Park Tudor, tickets will not be available at the gate. They must be purchased from the North Decatur High School office this week. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday through noon Friday.
Fans attending the game should be aware that Park Tudor has a mandatory face covering policy, including while seated in the stands.
Fans should also park in the 71st Street parking lot and enter through the 71st Street ticket gate.
East Central 50, Greensburg 7
ST. LEON – Perennial power East Central knocked off rival Greensburg on the gridiron Friday by the final of 50-7. The Trojans improve to 7-1 on the season while the Pirates drop to the .500 mark at 4-4.
East Central’s offense amassed 453 yards total yards, 307 on the ground. Greensburg finished with 136 yards, 108 through the air. Another big factor was East Central’s ability to keep drives alive. The Trojans were 7-of-9 on third down efficiency while the Pirates were just 1-10. East Central also converted on both fourth down attempts.
East Central led 14-0 after one quarter on a pair of rushing touchdowns. Two more EC touchdowns opened the second quarter before Greensburg’s Toby Brogan scored on the 20-yard run. The extra point by Ben Bausback was good to cut the deficit to 28-7.
East Central closed the first half with a 36-yard field goal to lead 31-7 at the break.
The Trojans added two rushing TDs in the third quarter and one in the fourth for the final of 50-7.
For the game, Brogan passed for 99 yards and Bausback passed one time for 9 yards. Jalen Woods led the Pirates with four carries for 27 yards. Sam West was the top receiver with 57 yards, including a long of 30 yards.
Greensburg travels to Rushville (0-8) to round out the regular season this Friday.
South Dearborn 53, Rushville 13
RUSHVILLE — After an interception returned for a touchdown to give host Rushville a 6-0 lead, South Dearborn scored the next 53 points en route to the 53-13 victory Friday.
The Knights improve to 4-3 on the season and host Lawrenceburg (7-1) Friday to round out the regular season. The Lions drop to 0-8 and host Greensburg (4-4) in Friday’s regular season finale.
The Knights defense forced a Rushville punt on the first possession of the game.
On South Dearborn’s first play from scrimmage, Rushville’s Drew Miller picked off a pass and returned it for the touchdown and the 6-0 lead with 9:35 left in the first quarter.
South Dearborn responded on the next possession with CJ Rogers carrying five times on the drive, the final time for a 4-yard touchdown run to even the score at 6-6 with 6:24 left in the opening frame.
The Knights added a 61-yard touchdown pass from Logan Thies to Hunter Hatfield and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hatfield to lead 18-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The Knights scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Hatfield scored on a 1-yard run. Sean Sohmer scored on a 3-yard run and Bailey Whitelock returned a punt for a touchdown to put the Knights on top 38-6 at the half.
A 7-yard touchdown run by Dylan McGill extended the Knights’ lead to 45-6 at the 5:57 mark of the third quarter. A Rogers 31-yard TD run with a 2-point conversion by Isaiah Otto pushed the lead to 53-6 at the end of the third quarter.
Rushville’s offense had its best drive of the night against the Knights’ reserves as the Lions went 90 yards (all rushing) on the possession that was capped by a 37-yard TD run by Josiah Hay to make the final margin 53-13.
For the Knights, Rogers rushed 15 times for 116 yards. Blake Bartley had two carries for 33 yards. Kaden Gump rushed four times for 47 yards. Sohmer had a carry for 3 yards and McGill had nine carries for 41 yards. Thies passed for 104 yards.
Rushville was held to 120 total rushing yards. Josiah Hay led the Lions with 94 yards. Miller added 34 yards and Jayden Roosa had 14 yards.
