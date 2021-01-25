Weekend area basketball scores

Friday, Jan. 22

Boys

Greensburg 69, Brownstown Central 51

South Decatur 91, Centerville 60

Batesville 59, Franklin County 54

Morristown 73, North Decatur 41

Northeastern 62, Rushville 43

Indianapolis Lutheran 47, Oldenburg Academy 43

Girls

Triton Central 78, Oldenburg Academy 34

Saturday, Jan. 23

Boys

Greensburg 61, Southridge 59

Linton-Stockton 97, South Decatur 68

Connersville 40, Batesville 27

Franklin County 51, North Decatur 35

Lawrenceburg 47, Jac-Cen-Del 36

Greenwood Christian 52, Oldenburg Academy 47

Girls

Greensburg 48, Batesville 39

Switzerland County 59, South Decatur 45

Southwestern (Shelby) 64, North Decatur 51

Rushville 66, Connersville 43

