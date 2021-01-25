Weekend area basketball scores
Friday, Jan. 22
Boys
Greensburg 69, Brownstown Central 51
South Decatur 91, Centerville 60
Batesville 59, Franklin County 54
Morristown 73, North Decatur 41
Northeastern 62, Rushville 43
Indianapolis Lutheran 47, Oldenburg Academy 43
Girls
Triton Central 78, Oldenburg Academy 34
Saturday, Jan. 23
Boys
Greensburg 61, Southridge 59
Linton-Stockton 97, South Decatur 68
Connersville 40, Batesville 27
Franklin County 51, North Decatur 35
Lawrenceburg 47, Jac-Cen-Del 36
Greenwood Christian 52, Oldenburg Academy 47
Girls
Greensburg 48, Batesville 39
Switzerland County 59, South Decatur 45
Southwestern (Shelby) 64, North Decatur 51
Rushville 66, Connersville 43
