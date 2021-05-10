BATESVILLE – Jacob Weigel estimates he’s had a half dozen surgeries on his right shoulder. Most occurred when he was very young, and it’s been several years since the Batesville senior had surgery on the shoulder.
It all stems from his birth. He was stuck during delivery, and doctors tried to break his collarbone. Weigel suffered a brachial plexis, which is when a network of nerves are stretched, compressed or ripped apart from the spinal cord.
Weigel’s right arm was paralyzed for about the first year and a half of his life. Even after all those surgeries, he still can’t fully straighten his right arm and has limited mobility.
He switched to doing most things left-handed when he was very young.
Yet Weigel refuses to use it as an excuse when it comes to athletics, particularly when he’s wrestling.
“It doesn’t affect me when I’m on the mat,” Weigel said.
Weigel had a tremendous senior season, including making a deep postseason run. He’ll continue wrestling at the next level after signing to compete for Thomas More University in Kentucky.
“Jacob Weigel is a great young man who we are really excited about joining our program,” said Jason Russell, Thomas More’s wrestling coach.
“We pride ourselves on having success not just on the mat but also in the classroom. Jacob excels both in wrestling and academics and really fits in with our culture here at Thomas More. Jacob has overcome a lot of adversity to get to this point, and we expect him to come in and compete at either the 174 or 184 pound weight class.”
Other injuries
Weigel has been wrestling since third grade.
“He has come a long way,” said Curtis Miller, Batesville’s wrestling coach.
Weigel began wrestling for the Bulldogs his freshman year at 152 pounds. He moved up to 160 his sophomore year, and competed at 182 his senior year.
He wasn’t able to wrestle his junior season, following a back injury suffered during football.
In fact, his senior year was the only season in which he was able to compete in the postseason. He suffered a concussion sophomore year at conference and wasn’t cleared for sectional. And he blew out his quad his freshman year.
“I’m kind of injury prone,” Weigel said. “When I do get injured, it usually required a hospital visit.”
The back injury occurred in the final game of the football season his junior year, when he basically did a scorpion, hyperextending his back.
He listened to doctors’ advice and didn’t play football senior year. Surprisingly, they encouraged him to wrestle.
“I know it sounds weird, but it would actually help my vertebrae stretch and realign even better,” Weigel said.
Postseason run
Weigel took a lighthearted approach to his senior season. It was all about having fun and not trying to stress out about it.
“The time that I was fully healed, I made the most of it and dedicated myself to get better,” he said. “But mostly it was just having fun and not putting that stress on myself.”
Weigel placed third in the EIAC, second at sectionals and third at regionals, which qualified him for semi-state.
It was unexpected for Weigel, who couldn’t do much training after getting healthy because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was excited to make the finals of sectionals, but was admittedly a little salty about regionals because he lost in the semifinals to a wrestler he’d previously beaten.
“But I still punched my ticket to semi-state,” he said, “so I was excited about that.”
He lost at semi-state to a senior from Warren Central, who entered with a 24-5 record.
Weigel went 16-10 for the season, which included six pins and 24 takedowns. He finished his career with 34 victories.
“He is very experienced and is easy to coach because of his passion for the sport and his ability to learn,” Miller said. “He is also a great student athlete. He was Academic All-State honorable mention with a 3.7 GPA. Being a great student usually transitions well to excelling in wrestling at the next level and he should be a good fit for the Thomas More program.”
Love for wrestling
Weigel wasn’t sure if he wanted to compete in wrestling at college. Russell reached out to him, and Weigel started to fall in love with the university. He committed to Thomas More near the end of wrestling season in late January.
One thing in particular that excites him is if he manages to maintain a 3.8 GPA he’ll be admitted to the University of Kentucky’s medical school.
The idea of being able to pursue that path, while also getting to wrestle in college, seemed like the perfect fit.
“I really do like wrestling,” Weigel said. “I think the love of the sport and how much I hate to lose and how I do love wrestling, I think that motivates me and pushes me to do well. With my arm and shoulder – all my injuries – it doesn’t really affect me mentally. If I do lose, I never blame it on that. I look at it like I just need to get better as a whole.”
Weigel hopes to become a doctor, and he already knows where he’d like to work: Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. It’s where he received care after birth.
Weigel thanked Batesville coaches Curtis Miller and assistant Josh Chase. He also thanked his parents, Greg and Teresa Weigel.
“They always pushed for me having fun,” Weigel said. “They never put pressure on me. Obviously, they motivated me to do my best. But it was always an emphasis around me enjoying it.”
