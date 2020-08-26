BATESVILLE – The host Lady Bulldogs of Batesville knocked off EIAC rival South Dearborn 186-264 in golf action at Hillcrest Country Club. Oldenburg Academy had two golfers compete.
Batesville’s Emma Weiler led the way with a 39.
Josie Meyer finished with 45.
Rhea Miller carded 50
Tori Harpring was two strokes back with 52 and Madelyn Pohlman was another shot back with 53. Chloe Murphy finished with 65.
South Dearborn was led by Emma Seevers and Haylee Brasheers with 65.
Oldenburg’s Emerald Simmons carded a 53.
