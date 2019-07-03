GREENSBURG -- On Tuesday, Andrew Welage announced that Nevada has offered him a scholarship to join the Wolfpack.
This is Welage’s third Division I offer.
Welage thanked Wolfpack head coach Steve Alford in his announcement for the offer. Nevada joins Vermont and Wright State as school’s that have offered him.
The Wolfpack are entering next season with three straight NCAA Tournament appearances. They reach the Sweet 16 round in 2017.
Nevada plays in the Mountain West Conference along with Air Force, Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, UNLV, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State and Wyoming.
Welage’s older brother Ryan played from Mountain West school San Jose State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.