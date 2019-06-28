GREENSBURG — This week Andrew Welage picked up his second Division I basketball offer from Wright State University.
Wright State is located in Dayton, Ohio.
The Raiders play in the Horizon League along with Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Wisconsin - Green Bay, IUPUI, Wisconsin - Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Illinois at Chicago and Youngstown State.
The offer is Welage’s second after receiving one from the University of Vermont.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
