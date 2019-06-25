INDIANAPOLIS -- On Saturday, Andrew Welage and Lane Sparks traveled to Ben Davis High School in Indianapolist to participate in the 17th annual Indiana Basketball Coaches Associations Underclass Showcase.
The Showcase which is open to the public, but more importantly, college coaches and scouts from around the nation, gives players entrering their junior or senior season the opportunity to impress against other top talent from around the state.
Welage, who currently holds a division one offer from the University of Vermont, played on the Royal team. He also has been in contact with other Division I schools such as Nevada, Lipscomb and Wright State.
Sparks, who is entering his junior season has yet to recieve offers but has been in communication with multiple Division I schools such as Purdue, Belmont and Penn. He played for the Navy team.
Athletes participate in general warm-ups and then play three games. The games are played with a running clock and four, nine minute quarters.
The long day seemed to tire out most of the 120 attendees, but the Pirate boys were ready to keep going halfway through the day.
“You know, I am not too tired yet,” Welage said. “It is nice to be here after being here last year too. I kind of know what to expect. I am sure by the end of the third game though we will all be sucking for air.”
Sparks, who made his first appearance at the showcase this year, agreed with Welage.
“We are only halfway so I am not too tired yet,” Sparks said. “I am ready to keep playing, but I am sure by the end of the third game we will all be done.”
Sparks went on the explain what this experience was like for him.
“This is really fun and cool,” Sparks said. “We are getting to come up here and play against the very best and see how we stack up against them. There are a lot of players that we never get to play against in our high school games.”
The top athletes had a lot of eyes on them, including those of Purdue coach Matt Painter, Butler coach LaVall Jordan and IUPUI coach Jason Gardner.
In attendance were numerous other scouts from the likes of Louisville, Ball State, Navy, Army, Furman and many more.
On July 15, Aliyah Evans and Micha Morrison of Greensburg will travel for the same program at Ben Davis.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.