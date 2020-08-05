RICHMOND – The high school golf season is underway for girls. Batesville and Rushville opened up at the annual tournament in Richmond.
The Elks Country Club was the host for the 9-team event played Monday.
Host Richmond took top honors with a team total 339.
Franklin County finished second with 359 and Batesville was third with 372. Muncie Central was fourth with 402 followed by Hagerstown 410, Connersville 413, Union County 442, Centerville 475 and Rushville incomplete.
Batesville’s Emma Weller was the meet medalist with a (36-37) 73.
Other scores for the Lady Bulldogs included Josie Meyer (38-16) 84, Rhea Miller (55-52) 107, Tori Harpring (55-53) 108 and Madelyn Pohlman (56-52) 108.
Rushville was led by Isabella Wilson with (55-60) 115. Carly Buckley carded (56-65) 121 and Claire Waits finished with (70-72) 142.
For Franklin County, Gracie Graf had (41-44) 85, Camryn Brewer (43-42) 85, Nicole Mears (45-46) 91, Crystal Callhan (49-49) 98 and Kelsie Brackney (59-57) 116.
