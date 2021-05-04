RUSHVILLE – The Greensburg Junior High School boys and girls track competed Monday at Rushville, with the girls winning 76-29 and the boys losing 62-43.
The highlight of the evening came at girls' high jump. Leah West tied the school record of 5 feet, 2 inches. It's now a three-way tie at the top, with West joining Dominka Roberts (2003) and Josie Nobbe (2018).
"Great job, Leah!" coach Sue Burkhart said. "Many athletes are getting their own personal records at each meet. Definitely shows their motivation to be better!"
Boys results
110 hurdles, 1. Peyton Cordray, 18.71; 2. Chase Tekulve, 20.45; 3. Karson Templeton, 21.63
100, 1. Eli Ailes, 12.59
1600, 3. Chase Tekulve, 5:57
400, 2. Peyton Cordray, 1:01.31
800, 3. Chase Tekulve, 2:42
200, 1. Eli Ailes, 25.76
4x100 relay, 1. Brayden Emery, Corbin Thackery, Eli Ailes, Kamron Benson, 51.05
Shot put, 3. Trevor Kilgore, 28-10
Discus, 1. Trevor Kilgore, 104-2
Long jump, 1. Eli Ailes, 16-6 3/4
High jump, 2. Peyton Cordray, 5-3
Girls results
100 hurdles, 1. Leah West, 19.3, 3. Mackenzie Schwering, 20.54
100, 1. Emma McQueen, 14.44
1600, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 5:52; 2. Tori Gauck, 5:58, 3. Marissa Powers, 6:31
400, 2. Mary Harmon, 1:09.9; 3. Victoria Stier, 1:15.05
800, 1. Tiffani Gramman, 2:52; 2. Tori Gauck, 2:55
200, 2. Genevieve Smith, 29.65; 3. Leah West, 30.81, Emma McQueen, 31.04
4x100 relay, 1. Leah West, Amalea Phillips, Genevieve Smith, Emma McQueen, 57.43
4x400 relay, 1. Mary Harmon, Anika Poling, Victoria Stier, Tiffani Gramman, 5:05
4x800 relay, 1. Tiffani Gramman, Tori Gauck, Anika Poling, Mary Harmon, 11:19
Shot put, 1. Olivia Grimes, 31-4
Discus, 1. Olivia Grimes, 94-0; 2. Genevieve Smith, 69-0
Long jump, 2. Leah West, 13-1/4; 3. Emma McQueen, 12-10
High jump, 1. Leah West, 5-2 (tied school record); 3. Tie Lyla Clark, 3-10
Up next
GHJS will host its final home meet of the season at 5 p.m. Thursday against Triton Central.
-Information provided
