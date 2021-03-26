Phil Duracz of Chesterton broke the state record for whitefish while fishing on Lake Michigan near Portage on March 6. Duracz’s catch weighed 9.34 pounds, besting the previous record from 2019 by 1.65 pounds.
Lake whitefish state records have been the most frequently broken in Indiana in the past decade. Duracz catch is the eighth time the record has fallen since 2012.
Prized as excellent table fare, whitefish are becoming more sought after by Indiana’s Lake Michigan anglers. They can be caught near shore from November to April, typically when water temperatures are below 50 degrees.
“Whitefish are usually caught by pier anglers using simple techniques, such as bottom fishing with a slip sinker rig with a short leader, small hook, and single salmon egg or piece of night crawler,” said Ben Dickinson, Lake Michigan biologist with the Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. “As the ecosystem changes due to invasive species, whitefish are switching from eating mostly invertebrates to incorporate more small baitfish such as invasive round gobies. “We’re also seeing more boat anglers targeting them successfully using jigging spoons or small swimbaits worked slowly on the bottom.”
Equipment changes approved
On March 16, the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) granted final approval to administrative rule changes allowing turkey hunters to use .410 caliber and 28-gauge shotguns in addition to already-legal shotguns. The amendments also include requirements associated with shot size and density for the additional firearms, which includes allowing tungsten super shot No. 9 and 10. The change gives turkey hunters greater flexibility with hunting equipment, particularly for turkey hunting by youth and others who may have been previously hindered by having to use more traditional hunting equipment.
By emergency rule, DNR Director Dan Bortner has authorized the rule’s immediate use in time for the 2021 spring turkey season.
In other action, the NRC:
• Granted final adoption to amend 312 IAC 9-3-3 to allow muzzleloaders having the powder loaded from the breech end and require only the bullet be loaded from the muzzle end to be used during firearms, youth, late special antlerless, and reduction zone seasons (when firearms are allowed) for taking white-tailed deer.
• Granted final adoption to amend 312 IAC 9-3-11 to allow trappers to take beavers at any time of day on the opening and closing days of the existing season for trapping beavers.
• Approved the merger of the Division of Outdoor Recreation into the Division of State Parks and the merger of the Division of Oil & Gas into the Division of Reclamation in order to better serve Hoosiers. The actions will be presented to the Governor’s office for final approval.
• Approved for consideration the addition of a new non-rule policy document, Information Bulletin #80, which lists qualified organizations approved to conduct underwater surveys. The bulletin is necessary to fulfill the requirements of IC 14-15-6-2.5, a new section became effective on July 1, 2020, requiring each boat carrying passengers on public water for hire must be inspected.
• Accepted the report from the DNR supporting the request to allow the 330 Conibear™ trap to be halfway submerged. Both 312 IAC 9-3-18(f) and 312 IAC 9-10-11 would need to be modified to allow the changes. The DNR plans to request preliminary adoption of the rule changes in a future NRC meeting.
• Accepted a report rejecting a citizen petition seeking to amend 312 IAC 9-7-2(m) to allow underwater spearfishing of all game fish other than black bass at all lakes of at least 100 acres.
More details on all actions taken by the NRC and supporting documents may be found at nrc.IN.gov/2354.htm.
Guidebooks available
The guide to Indiana's best values in outdoor recreation is now available at on.IN.gov/recguide.
And, the guide to Indiana fishing is now available at wildlife.IN.gov/2347.htm.
Free printed copies of each of the publications are available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties all over the Hoosier state.
‘till next time,
Jack
