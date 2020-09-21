BROOKVILLE – The Lion tennis team lost another close match. Rushville fell to Franklin County 3-2 to drop to 11-6 overall and 3-4 in the EIAC.
“We can’t say enough about the single-minded approach to his matches that the Lions’ No. 2 singles hitter Marlin Hershberger displayed again today. He rolled over Nick Wendel 6-0, 6-0 with another solid effort of confidence and courage. Some of the rest of our guys could use a little of that attitude,” Rushville coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll lost 6-1, 6-0 to Jack Stirn.
Hershberger cruised 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Rushville’s Sam Smith won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s Cameron Jackman and Jensen Smith lost a 3-setter to Lonnie Schwartz and Will Wade 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville’s Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter lost 6-3, 6-4 to Travis Schwartz and Landen Wuesterfeld.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.