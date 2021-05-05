BROOKVILLE - On the road at Franklin County, the Lady Lions got off to a good start, but could not hold off the Lady Wildcats, falling 7-4. Rushville is now 4-9 on the season and 1-6 in the EIAC. Franklin County improves to 9-6 overall and 4-2 in the EIAC.
Kendra Hamilton got the Lady Lions going in the first with a home run, her second of the season.
Franklin County took the lead with two runs in the home half of the second.
Rushville tied the game in the top of the third on a Belle Gossett single.
Franklin County regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs. After Rushville added a run in the fifth, Franklin County scored three in the sixth.
Kara Chandler started for the Lady Lions in the circle. Rochelle Meyers pitched in relief.
Offensively for Rushville, Hamilton and Grace Muir were 2-for-3. Gossett was 2-for-4.
Franklin County junior Michaela Ferman picked up the win in the circle. Kiersten Schell, Camryn Brewer, Ferman and Josie Rolfes all had two hits for the Lady Wildcats.
