BROOKVILLE - After holding a two-point lead at the half, visiting Rushville was outscored 41-26 in the second half by Franklin County as the Wildcats went on to the 63-51 EIAC victory. Franklin County is 1-0 in the conference and 2-3 overall. Rushville drops to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the EIAC.
Alec Evans got the Lions going with the first bucket of the game. Franklin County then scored eight straight, including six from Chad Cox with two dunks. The Lions came right back with a 3-pointer from Jerron Taylor, free throws from Quentin Cain and a bucket from Jack Laker to retake the lead 9-8.
The teams traded the lead three times before a Sam Smith bucket for the Lions put Rushville on top 14-13 after the first quarter.
Franklin County scored the first seven of the second quarter to grab a 20-14 advantage. A 10-0 run by the Lions followed. A bucket by Evans and triples from Smith and Cain got the run started. Nash Paddack’s rebound bucket had the Lions on top 24-20 with less than one minute to play in the half. Franklin County closed the first half with a pair of free throws by Cox to cut the deficit to 24-22 at the break.
The Wildcats came out of the locker room and scored the first six points. Laker’s bucket got the Lions on the board in the third quarter. After free throws by Franklin County, Cain hit a 3-pointer to get the Lions within one at 30-29. Franklin County went on another run, this one was 11-2 to push the lead to 41-31. Evans scored for the Lions to cut the deficit to eight and another Laker bucket had the deficit at 41-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
A 9-2 Franklin County run to start the fourth quarter put the Wildcats in control of the game. The Wildcats followed that up with a 9-3 run later in the quarter to extend the lead to 59-40. Rushville cut the deficit to 59-47 on an Evans dunk, but Rushville could not get any closer and fell 63-51.
Cox led the Wildcats with 21 points. Bolos and Ertel both had 17.
Cain led the Lions with 15 points. Evans finished with 13 points. Taylor was also in double figures with 10. Laker had six followed by Smith five and Paddack two.
Rushville held on to win the junior varsity game 33-32.
