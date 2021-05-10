BROOKVILLE – Three hits was all Greensburg’s baseball team was able to muster Friday against Franklin County pitching.

Isaac Tebbe hit a double, while Drew Messer and Sam West had singles in the 5-0 loss.

Messer took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits. He went 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.

The Pirates were crisp in the field, playing error free and turning a double play.

Up next

GCHS (4-10, 1-8 EIAC) is scheduled to play Monday at East Central and host Knightstown on Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you