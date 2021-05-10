BROOKVILLE – Three hits was all Greensburg’s baseball team was able to muster Friday against Franklin County pitching.
Isaac Tebbe hit a double, while Drew Messer and Sam West had singles in the 5-0 loss.
Messer took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits. He went 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two.
The Pirates were crisp in the field, playing error free and turning a double play.
Up next
GCHS (4-10, 1-8 EIAC) is scheduled to play Monday at East Central and host Knightstown on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.