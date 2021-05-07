BROOKVILLE – Franklin County had only two more hits than Batesville during Thursday’s conference softball game. However, the Wildcats produced six more runs, winning 8-2.
The Bulldogs got their only runs in the fourth inning, thanks to RBI hits from Renee Lecher and Sarah Ripperger.
Also recording hits were Paige Oldham, Emma Belter, Margaret Wilson and Kylie Laker.
Oldham took the loss, allowing four walks and striking out four.
The Bulldogs committed three errors compared to one for the Wildcats.
Batesville dropped to 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, while Franklin County improved to 10-7 and 5-3.
Up next
The Dogs were slated to play Friday at Rushville, and they’ll play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Greensburg.
