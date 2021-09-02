The Lady Lions volleyball team fell to Franklin County in an EIAC matchup 25-17, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-23.
Rushville's Olivia Yager highlighted the night with 15 kills, 17 assists, and 39 digs. Molly Zachery on defense had 17 serve receptions and 47 digs.
Other stats for the Lady Lions included Trisha Morgan 16 assists and 15 digs, Emi Flannery six kills, Audrey Angle six kills, Carlie Kuhn 21 serve receptions and 10 digs, Ericka Kuhn four kills and Josie Ballenger three kills and 16 serve receptions.
Franklin County won the junior varsity contest in three sets 25-15, 22-25 and 15-12.
For the Lady Lions, Ivory Herbert had 10 points, and seven assists, while defensively Lily Brown had 17 serve receptions and 31 digs. Emi Flannery had three kills and 10 digs. Audrey Angle added five points and two kills. Jocelyn Cain had two kills.
"We started out slow tonight, but as we got deeper into the match our play got better. I don't think I can say enough about Olivia Yager and what she brings to this team. She has immense talent, great leadership, and gives 110% every day. She is the glue to this team and has taken this young team under her wings," Coach Scanlan said.
