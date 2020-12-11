AURORA – The return of last year’s leading scorer led to a lopsided victory Thursday night for Greensburg’s girls.
Melina Wilkison missed the Pirates’ first game of the season, but she made her presence felt at South Dearborn. The senior poured in 22 points, nearly matching the opponent by herself.
Greensburg jumped out to a 32-5 lead at halftime and rolled to a 66-29 victory.
Anna West and Taylor Cooney added 13 points apiece.
Janae Comer chipped in nine points, Carlee Adams added six and Jenna Foster scored three.
West recorded her second double-double, hauling in 13 rebounds. She had 19 points and 17 boards in the season-opening win over Connersville.
Wilkinson averaged 14.2 points per game last year. She struggled making shots Thursday, going 8-for-23 from the field and 4-for-10 on free throws. But she dished out five assists and made four steals.
Cooney nabbed five steals and tallied four assists.
The Pirates held South Dearborn (0-6) to 29 percent shooting and didn’t allow a 3-pointer.
Greensburg (2-0) will play Saturday at fellow Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foe Rushville (6-3). It’s a big game and could ultimately determine which team wins the EIAC.
