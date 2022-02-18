Greensburg graduate and current Ohio State University softball player Melina Wilkison and her Buckeye teammates opened the softball season at the FAU First Pitch Classic in Boca Raton, Florida.
OSU finished 3-0 in the tournament with wins over Northern Illinois, Louisville and Bethune-Cookman.
Wilkison, a freshman at OSU, finished the weekend with a .556 batting average. She scored four runs and reached base safely in eight of her 12 plate appearances.
Wilkison was also aggressive on the base paths, going 2-for-2 on stolen base attempts.
In the win over Northern Illinois, Wilkison went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, a stolen base and a base on balls.
Ohio State defeated Louisville 8-5. Wilkison finished the day 2-for-2 at the plate with one run scored, one RBI, two walks, a stolen base and a sacrifice.
In the 7-2 win over Bethune-Cookman, Wilkison scored one run and reached base on an error.
OSU is back in Florida this weekend with games at The Spring Games in Leesburg. The Buckeyes face Butler and South Alabama on Friday, Stetson and Liberty on Saturday, and North Carolina on Sunday.
