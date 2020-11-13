Greensburg senior Melina Wilkison made it official on Wednesday by signing her national letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at Ohio State University.
Wilkison chose Ohio State over other schools from conferences like the Patriot League, Missouri Valley, Mid-American, SEC, ACC and the Big Ten. Wilkison visited several Big Ten schools before verbally committing to the Buckeyes in November of last year.
During her high school career, Wilkison has led the Lady Pirates in almost every statistical category. She was all-conference as a freshman and sophomore and third team all-state as a sophomore. She led the EIAC in batting average as a freshman at .558 and as a sophomore at .634. The junior season for the Lady Pirates was lost to COVID-19.
Wilkison plays travel ball for Beverly Bandits Demarini. She has had the opportunity to play against some of the best teams and players in the country with her team ranks in the top 10 in the nation.
“Playing for the Bandits organization has not only allowed me to play against the best teams and players in the country, but has also taught me that I need to stay competitive and hungry,” Wilkison noted.
Wilkison will bring a unique combination of speed and power to the Buckeyes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.