Working at the car wash

GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Chargers were able to make $964 on Saturday with their free will car wash fundraiser at Auto Zone in Greensburg.
Dozens of drivers made their way out to the spot on Lincoln Street to have the football team and supporters work hard in the heat to make their cars spotless.
The Chargers now turn their attention back to the gridiron, where they have a planned scrimmage this week with the Greensburg Pirates.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.