Working at the car wash

Photo by Nils ParnellThe Chargers beat the heat by having fun, washing cars and making money on Saturday.

GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Chargers were able to make $964 on Saturday with their free will car wash fundraiser at Auto Zone in Greensburg.

Dozens of drivers made their way out to the spot on Lincoln Street to have the football team and supporters work hard in the heat to make their cars spotless.

The Chargers now turn their attention back to the gridiron, where they have a planned scrimmage this week with the Greensburg Pirates.

Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com

