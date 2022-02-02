RUSHVILLE—Sophomore Danny Corn is no stranger to hard work. He’s a starter for the Rushville Consolidated High School junior varsity basketball team. He is also a three-sport student athlete, participating in football and baseball for the Lions.
Corn says that he gets his work ethic from his father, Doug, whom he works alongside in the family’s construction business whenever possible.
“Dad pushes me to do better on a daily basis,” Corn said. “Sometimes he’ll yell at me, which makes me angry. I use that anger to push myself until the task is completed correctly.”
With the desire to take over the family business, Corn plans to study engineering at Purdue University, where both his father and mother Rachel attended.
His favorite sport to play is football. His playing days began in the first grade, with flag football. By the third grade, he was playing tackle. This past season he was an offensive left tackle.
A first baseman for the Lions, his humble beginnings were at the age of four or five with T-ball.
His greatest sports memory to this point is playing a basketball game as a third grader in the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown. During that game, according to Corn, he envisioned each scene from the movie in his head. Nearly every spoken word of the script was being whispered in his ear.
“Hoosiers is by far my favorite movie, because it’s about the love so many have for the game of basketball,” Corn said. “It’s one of the most iconic gyms in the state.”
As a high schooler, his favorite gyms to play in are Connersville, New Castle, Shelbyville and most notably, Rushville.
“Nothing beats playing in front of a home crowd. Our fans are second to none. Our band is great, and the shear atmosphere in Memorial Gym is exciting. I’m proud to be a Lion,” Corn said.
RCHS head coach basketball Ryan Ehm noted that Corn does many little things the right way. He practices hard, plays hard, rebounds and is a great teammate.
“Danny is a leader for us at his age and he is somebody we really enjoy coaching,” Coach Ehm said.
Coach Randy Meek echoes Coach Ehm, adding, “Danny comes to practice every day with a positive attitude and a strong work ethic. He’s the kind of kid that you never hear complain and is a great example for our younger players. He will do great things in his future. Not only in basketball, but also in his life.”
Corn is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the RCHS men’s choir, where he sings second tenor.
“Choir director Dave Doyle is an incredible teacher. He uses discipline to prepare you to not only sing, but for life,” Corn noted.
Watch out because this 16-year-old’s favorite holiday is Christmas. In fact, he says that he starts listening to Christmas music in September! His favorite gift thus far has been a PlayStation 5.
