Franklin County 67, Rushville 18
RUSHVILLE - Visiting Franklin County scored 27 points in the first quarter en route to the 67-18 victory over Rushville.
The Wildcats are now 2-0 on the season. The Lions drop to 0-3.
The Wildcats scored on their first possession on a 36-yard run by Hunter Tschaenn. After a Rushville punt, Franklin County needed just two plays to add to the lead. Adam Kelly’s pass to Jacob Schatzle for the 24-yard TD pass made it 13-0.
The Lions fumbled on the next possession and Franklin County’s Bridger Bolos picked up the ball and rumbled to the end zone to push the lead to 20-0.
Following a Rushville punt, Kelly connected with Kristian Prows for a 47-yard TD as the Wildcats led 27-0 with 2:15 to play in the first quarter.
The Lions got on the board in the second quarter. A 7-play drive was capped by a touchdown pass from Austin Vance to Adam Sizemore. With 10:55 to play in the first half, Franklin County led 27-6.
The momentum quickly switched back to the Wildcats as Schatzle returned the kick-off for the touchdown to make it 34-6.
A blocked punt on the Lions’ next possession was recovered by Josh Bauman for the TD. Franklin County’s lead grew to 40-6 with 8:43 to play in the half.
After a Rushville punt, Kelly scored on a 2-yard run and on the Lions’ next punt, Schatzle returned it for the touchdown to put the Wildcats on top 53-6. A TD pass from Kelly to Tyreke Carr to make the margin 59-6 at the half.
In the second half, the Wildcats went to its reserves on the field. Rushville got a touchdown run by Austin Vance to cut the deficit to 59-12.
Franklin County’s quarterback Bray Morehead passed to Conner Roleson to push the lead to 67-12 before a late TD pass from Austin Vance to Jake Vance made the final mark, 67-18.
Batesville 34, South Dearborn 7
BATESVILLE - Things went right from the very beginning for the Batesville High School varsity football team on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated the South Dearborn Knights 34-7 in the team's home opener.
The Bulldogs scored 10 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second to take a 24-0 lead into halftime. A second Braiden Foster field goal in the third quarter and a touchdown in the fourth put the Bulldogs on top 34-0 before the Knights ended the shutout bid with a late score.
Batesville rushed for 180 yards on 36 carries. Austin Pohlman led the way with 128 yards on 24 carries. Pohlman also finished with three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Travis Lecher threw the ball 14 times and completed nine for a total of 129 yards. Kurt Siefert was the primary target with four catches for 58 yards. Trey Peters and Pohlman each had two receptions, while Vonley Hund had one.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season.
Greensburg 28, Connersville 21
GREENSBURG - Connersville took the field for the first time this football season with a road game at Greensburg. The Pirates handed the Spartans their first loss of the season 28-21.
Greensburg improved to 2-1 on the season and will travel to Lawrenceburg (2-1) this coming Friday.
The Spartans’ defense opened the scoring with an interception return 58-yards for a touchdown. The point after made it 7-0.
Still in the first quarter, Greensburg knotted the game as Jalen Woods scored on the 6-yard run. Ben Bausback added the point after to tie the 7-7.
In the second quarter, Oakley Best scored for the Pirates on a 2-yard run. Bausback’s PAT gave the Pirates a 14-7 lead.
Connersville tied the game at 14-14 on a 55-yard pass play to cap the scoring in the first half.
Both teams found the end zone in the third quarter. Sam West scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Toby Brogan. Bausback added the extra point. The Spartans answered with a 13-yard TD pass and extra point to send the game to the fourth quarter knotted at 21-21.
Brogan’s 5-yard TD run in the fourth and extra point from Bausback sealed the win for the Pirates, 28-21.
For the Pirates, Brogan passed for 72 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 83 yards and another TD. Woods added 47 yards rushing and one TD. Best had 22 yards rushing and one TD. Mathews led the Pirates with 28 yards receiving followed by Woods 27 and West 17.
Scheumann, Hammock and Richey led the way defensively for the Pirates. Scheumann and Woods both had two tackles for loss.
Lapel 26, North Decatur 13
GREENSBURG - The Lapel Bulldogs came to North Decatur and left with a 26-13 victory over the Class A No. 10 Chargers.
Lapel got on the board first with a 64-yard run by Tyler Dollar.
The Chargers found the end zone early in the second quarter, but could not stop the Bulldogs from doing the same at the six minute mark in the second and again at the 1:20 mark.
North quarterback Carson Parmer connected with Logan Koehne for the 14-yard TD pass and Reid Messer added the extra point. Dollar scored on runs of six yards and five yards to put the Bulldogs on top 20-7 at the half.
Both defenses held the opponent scoreless in the third quarter.
The Chargers scored with nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Parmer hit Noah Howell with the 33-yard TD pass to cut the deficit to 20-13.
A Max Kern 36-yards touchdown run sealed the win for Lapel, 26-13.
The Chargers had 310 yards of total offense, but gave up 384 yards. The tale of tape came in the air where the Chargers had 157 yards, but gave up 216.
The Chargers drop to 2-1 on the season and next face Oldenburg Academy.
