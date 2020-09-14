North Decatur 44, Oldenburg 0
GREENSBURG - North Decatur bounced back in the win column with a 44-0 victory over the Twisters of Oldenburg Academy. The Chargers move to 3-1 on the season while Oldenburg drops to 2-1.
The Chargers had a strong showing on both sides of the ball. The Chargers had 383 yards of total offense with 198 on the ground and 185 in the air.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Parmer was 7-for-14 with no interceptions. Noah Howell led the Chargers on the ground with 78 yards while Logan Koehne led the aerial attack with 123 yards on four catches. Both Howell and Koehne found the end zone on multiple occasions.
A pass from Parmer to Koehne for the 62-yard touchdown opened the scoring in the game. Reid Messer added the 2-point conversion for an early 8-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Parmer punched the ball in the end zone from 1-yard out and the 2-point conversion pass from Parmer to Koehne made it 16-0.
Later in the quarter, Howell scored on runs of 30 and 48 yards to give North a 31-0 lead at the half.
A Koehne 4-yard run and Parmer 1-yard pass to Koehne rounded out the scoring in the second half and gave the Chargers the 44-0 victory.
As good as the Chargers were offensively, they dominated defensively, holding the Twisters to 75 yards of total offense. The Chargers had one fumble recovery and two interceptions and kept the Twisters out of the end zone all night.
Batesville 48, Rushville 14
RUSHVILLE - Batesville running back Austin Pohlman had a huge game on the ground in leading the Bulldogs to a 48-14 victory at Rushville on Friday. The Bulldogs have won three straight to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Lions fall to 0-4.
Puhlman carried the ball 21 times for 323 yards and six touchdowns. Freshman Deacon Hamilton carried the ball five times for 17 yards.
Batesville quarterback Travis Lecher completed 3-of-6 passes for 61 yards and one touchdown. Trey Peters caught a 3-yard TD pass from Lecher. Kurt Seifert had two catches for 58 yards.
Defensively for the Bulldogs, Ben Schebler led the way with 16 total tackles, including eight solo. Jeremiah Lemmel added 14 total tackles. William Gunter had nine total tackles. Chase Hamilton added two tackles for loss and Vonley Hund had a quarterback sack.
Offensively, the Lions were led by senior running back Josiah Hay with 131 yards on 29 carries. Senior Jake Vance added 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries and 41 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions.
On defense for the Lions, junior Nash Paddack and sophomore Landon Trowbridge anchored the inside with help from linebackers Hay and sophomore Drew Miller.
After the loss, Rushville head coach Dan Rector said, “I saw some players make strides this week, but as a team we need to perform better. We have our biggest rivalry game this week, so we will redouble our efforts to get the team ready to keep the War on 44 trophy.”
Batesville travels to East Central on Friday.
The Lions travel to Connersville at 4 p.m. Saturday for the War on 44 rivalry game.
Lawrenceburg 56, Greensburg 14
LAWRENCEBURG - The host Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead on Greensburg and never looked back in knocking off the Pirates 56-14. The Pirates drop to 2-2 on the season. The Tigers move to 3-1 with their third straight win.
Greensburg got on the board in the second quarter as Luke Scheumann picked off a Tiger pass and returned it 25 yards for the touchdown. Ben Bausback added the point after to cut the deficit to 28-7.
Lawrenceburg added a touchdown before the half to lead 35-7 at the break.
Greensburg rounded out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 43-yard TD run by Sam West. Bausback added the point after to make the final score 56-14.
Offensively for the Pirates, Toby Brogan connected on 10-of-15 passes for 72 yards. West finished with 65 yards rushing and one touchdown. Jalen Woods led the Pirates with 24 yards receiving. West was next with 22 yards receiving.
Defensively, Matthew Stewart led the Pirates with 10 total tackles. Adam keoster finished with eight total tackles. Scheumann had six total tackles including one tackle for loss.
The Pirates travel to South Dearborn (3-1) this coming Friday.
