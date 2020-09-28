North Decatur 48, Rushville 0
GREENSBURG – The Chargers got off to a quick start against visiting Rushville on Friday in high school football action. North Decatur scored at the 10:14 mark of the first quarter and added three more touchdowns in the quarter en route to a 48-0 victory over the Lions.
The Chargers improve to 4-2 on the season while the Lions drop to 0-6.
A Jalen Lopez 4-yard run opened the scoring and Reid Messer added the extra point. Logan Koehne added the second touchdown on a 54 yard run. Messer scored on a 21-yard run to extend the lead to 21-0. Koehne then returned a punt for the touchdown and the 28-0 lead.
North quarterback Carson Parmer connected with Noah Howell for a 28-yard TD pass in the second quarter. Parmer then hit Evan Howell for a 63-yard TD pass to cap the scoring in the first half with the Charger leading 41-0.
With the running clock in the second half, the lone score came on a Parmer pass to Messer for 14 yards.
The Chargers established their run game early and often, posting 244 yards on 25 carries for a 9.8 yards per carry average. Offensively, the Chargers also had 124 yards on 10 completions for an average of 9.5 yards per pass.
Defensively, the Chargers held the Lions to 98 yards of total offense. Logan Koehne and Connor Messer led the Chargers in tackles.
Rushville travels to Lawrenceburg (5-1) this Friday.
North travels to Elnora to face the Cougars of North Daviess (4-1). There will not be any tickets sold at the game. All tickets must be purchased beforehand and North has 300 to sell. Tickets are on sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the main office or from the athletic director
In addition, they will be available for purchase at both varsity volleyball games next week. Cost is $5 per ticket. Students aged kindergarten and up will require a ticket. Children younger than kindergarten will not require a ticket; however, they must be registered with the athletic department as they do count against the allotment of 300 tickets.
Bluffton 33, Greensburg 30
GREENSBURG – A 26-point third quarter allowed visiting Bluffton to rally past Greensburg 33-30 on the gridiron Friday.
Greensburg opened the scoring when quarterback Toby Brogan scored on the 26-yard run. Ben Bausback added the extra point for a 7-0 lead. Bluffton came right back with a 98-yard kick-off return for a touchdown to knot the game at 7-7.
In the second quarter, the Pirate regained the lead as Brogan connected with Sam West for the 25-yard touchdown pass.
The lead grew to 21-7 after a 1-yard TD run by Jalen Woods.
At the half, Greensburg led 21-7.
Bluffton cut the deficit to 21-13 in the third explosive third quarter on a 4-yard TD run.
Greensburg answered with another Woods 1-yard run to lead 27-13.
Bluffton then tied the game at 27-27 on a 14-yard run and 52-yard pass.
Bausback put the Pirates back in front as he connected on a 37-yard field goal.
Bluffton scored late in the third quarter on a 28-yard pass to take the lead 33-30. Neither team scored in the fourth as Bluffton held on for the 3-point victory.
Brogan led the Pirates with 231 yards passing and 110 yards rushing. West finished with 118 yards receiving. Woods had 55 yards rushing and Corbin Mathews had 57 yards receiving.
Luke Scheumann led the defense with 10 tackles. Oakley Best added nine tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. Adam Koester had eight tackles. Robbie Lorenz added six tackles, including two tackles for loss.
South Decatur 12, Springs Valley 6
WESTPORT – In only their third trip to the gridiron for football action, the Cougars won their second game in a row by doubling up Springs Valley 12-6.
The Cougars are 2-1 on the season and travel to Switzerland County (3-2) this week.
Lawrenceburg 48, Batesville 13
BATESVILLE – The Batesville Bulldogs ran into a talented football opponent on Homecoming night.
The Bulldogs suffered a 48-13 loss to the visiting Lawrenceburg Tigers.
The Tigers controlled both sides of the ball from the start. Lawrenceburg scored its first touchdown with 7:10 remaining in the first quarter and followed up three minutes later with a second score. The lead grew to 34-0 just before halftime.
The Bulldogs scored on a 4-yard run by Travis Lecher with :11 remaining in the second quarter. Braiden Foster added the extra point to make it 34-7 at halftime.
Batesville came back with the first score of the second half to make it 34-13 on a Lecher pass to Kurt Siefert.
The Tigers added two more scores to make it a 35-point difference.
The Bulldogs drop to 3-3 on the season and host the Greensburg Pirates on Friday.
