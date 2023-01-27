AURORA – Area wrestlers are heading to South Dearborn Saturday morning for the IHSAA sectional round of the state tournament.
Wrestlers will be battling for the sectional title and a berth in next week’s regional at Richmond. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the regional.
East Central is the favorite as a team, but several local wrestlers should be in the mix for top honors in each weight division.
Here is a look at each weight class. The brackets could change due to injury or illness by the time the tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday.
At 106, Milan’s Matthew Baylor is the top seed. The freshman is undefeated at 38-0 on the season. South Dearborn freshman Liam Hubbartt (24-10) is the second seed and was the EIAC champion. Greensburg’s Tristan Smith (20-6) and Rushville’s Zakk Reed (18-10) should also be in the mix for the title and a regional spot.
At 113, Franklin County sophomore Cole Freese (32-3) is the No. 1 seed and EIAC champion. Rushville’s Blake Hunt (22-10, third at EIAC) will be one of the six wrestlers in this class fighting for a regional berth.
Franklin County sophomore Colin Troyer (32-1) is the top seed at 120 and EIAC champion. Rushville’s Neeko Hodson (3-1) faces Landon Myers (31-4) of Union County in his first match. Batesville’s Cade Simonson (11-15) opens with Milan’s Lucas Richards.
At 126, East Central’s EIAC champion Bake Wolf (18-5) is the top seed. Greensburg’s Landin Shepherd (22-8) takes on Connersville’s Dylan Steele (11-23). Rushville’s Kian Nash (20-7) faces Franklin County’s Ty Bruns (18-10).
Greensburg’s Preston Merritt (27-4) is the No. 1 seed at 132. He is the EIAC champion in that weight class after defeating East Central’s Nyden Euson (16-10, No. 2 seed in sectional) in the conference tournament. Rushville’s Tuff Tackett (24-10) takes on Lawrenceburg’s Javier Payne (12-12). Tackett defeated Payne 8-0 at the EIAC tournament.
At 138, Milan’s Kaleb Wilburn (36-2) is the top seed. Rushville’s Pacey Dye (10-14) faces Batesville’s David Maher (22-11).
At 145, East Central’s Dylan Lengerich (27-5) is the top seed and EIAC champion. Rushville’s Denver Campbell (8-12) faces Evan Wolf (23-5) of Union County. Batesville’s Brady Wonnell (10-16) takes on Greensburg’s Connor Campbell (1-12).
EIAC champion Grayson Hylton (21-9) of East Central is the top seed at 152. Batesville’s Hudson Kohlman (8-18) takes on Connersville’s Jahmel Carter (19-18). Rushville’s Trenton Dyer (9-12) receives a forfeit in the opening round and takes on Milan’s Conner Myers (24-13).
At 160, Union County’s Jordan Takara (33-4) is the No. 1 seed. Batesville’s Damien Dance (29-3) faces Milan’s Cameron Gilb (27-7). Rushville’s Matthew Komlanc (10-6) takes on East Central’s Logan Schott (12-16). Greensburg’s Brayden Slavey (1-11) faces South Dearborn’s Will Strasemeieer (5-32).
At 170, East Central’s EIAC champion Brayden Huber (23-7) is the No. 1 seed. Rushville’s Sam Pavey (21-10) takes on Milan’s Austin Green (26-12).
East Central’s Brendin Kolter (18-11) won the EIAC title and is the top seed at 182. Rushville’s Elijah Biggs (8-7) faces Connersville’s Kayden Woods (8-11).
At 195, Connersville’s Orlan Foster (33-2) is the top seed and EIAC champ. Rushville’s Kaleb Amos (9-16) receives a forfeit in the opening round and will face Foster. Greensburg’s Will Cunningham (16-10) faces South Dearborn’s Colt Hensley (6-21). Batesville’s John Dirkhising (14-16) advances with a forfeit and will face East Central’s Brayden Rouse (23-5).
At 220, Connersville’s EIAC champion Levi DeGroat (24-7) is the No. 1 seed. Batesville’s Andrew Jones (20-9) faces Milan’s Joaquim Allen (15-13). Rushville’s Jordan Collins (15-15) takes on East Central’s Brady Jones (19-12).
Lawrenceburg’s Colton Roth (14-0) is the top seed at 285 and the EIAC champion. Batesville’s Max Amberger (29-5) faces Rushville’s Trey Newman (12-9). Greensburg’s Robert Eisert (22-7) is the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of Connersville’s Ian Rentfrow (7-12) and Union County’s Parker Moles (1-3).
