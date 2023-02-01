Tuff Tackett 100

Rushville’s Tuff Tackett, who notched his 100th career win last week at the sectional, is one of seven Lion wrestlers competing in this Saturday’s regional at Richmond.

All three local wrestling teams will be represented Saturday at the IHSAA wrestling regional at Richmond. Rushville advanced seven wrestlers. Greensburg has three regional competitors and Batesville has one.

Each weight class has eight competitors. The top four individuals in each weight class advance to the semistate next weekend at New Castle. Regional wrestling is set to start at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Local Regional Glance

106

Tristan Smith (22-8) Greensburg vs. Heather Crull (39-1) Northeastern

Zakk Reed (21-11) Rushville vs. Isaia Gardner (34-6) Tri

113

Blake Hunt (25-11) Rushville vs. Lucas Chamness (23-18) Northeastern

126

Kian Nash (22-9) Rushville vs. Tylin Thrine (31-0) New Castle

Landin Shepherd (25-9) Greensburg vs. Zayne Badgley (28-8) Eastern Hancock

132

Tuff Tackett (27-11) Rushville vs. Sam Hinshaw (26-17) Shenandoah

Preston Merritt (30-4) Greensburg vs. Kale Creech (13-15) Centerville

160

Matthew Komlanc (13-7) Rushville vs. Luke Cannarella (15-5) Centerville

170

Sam Pavey (23-12) Rushville vs. Jon Eberhart (26-4) New Castle

182

Elijah Biggs (11-8) Rushville vs. Mayson Lewis (30-5) Shenandoah

285

Max Amberger (31-6) Batesville vs. Joseph Hollenbaugh (24-13) Eastern Hancock

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

