All three local wrestling teams will be represented Saturday at the IHSAA wrestling regional at Richmond. Rushville advanced seven wrestlers. Greensburg has three regional competitors and Batesville has one.
Each weight class has eight competitors. The top four individuals in each weight class advance to the semistate next weekend at New Castle. Regional wrestling is set to start at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Local Regional Glance
106
Tristan Smith (22-8) Greensburg vs. Heather Crull (39-1) Northeastern
Zakk Reed (21-11) Rushville vs. Isaia Gardner (34-6) Tri
113
Blake Hunt (25-11) Rushville vs. Lucas Chamness (23-18) Northeastern
126
Kian Nash (22-9) Rushville vs. Tylin Thrine (31-0) New Castle
Landin Shepherd (25-9) Greensburg vs. Zayne Badgley (28-8) Eastern Hancock
132
Tuff Tackett (27-11) Rushville vs. Sam Hinshaw (26-17) Shenandoah
Preston Merritt (30-4) Greensburg vs. Kale Creech (13-15) Centerville
160
Matthew Komlanc (13-7) Rushville vs. Luke Cannarella (15-5) Centerville
170
Sam Pavey (23-12) Rushville vs. Jon Eberhart (26-4) New Castle
182
Elijah Biggs (11-8) Rushville vs. Mayson Lewis (30-5) Shenandoah
285
Max Amberger (31-6) Batesville vs. Joseph Hollenbaugh (24-13) Eastern Hancock
