The high school wrestling season is underway with more action taking place this weekend.
Batesville opened the season with a pair of losses. The Bulldogs fell to Jennings County 48-17 and at Madison 51-24.
Batesville senior Josh Mobley is 2-0 on the year with a win by technical fall and by pin. Max Amberger is 2-0 at heavy weight. Chase Hamilton won his first match by pin and lost a close match to the No. 8 ranked wrestler at 195.
Rushville opened its season with a 57-12 victory at Shenandoah.
Pacey Dye had a 6-4 victory at 132 pounds. Conner Hudson won by fall at 138. Aritz Gomez won by pin at 152 and Matthew Komlanc won by fall at 160. The other Lion wins came via forfeit.
Both Batesville and Rushville compete in the Milan Invitational on Dec. 4.
Greensburg is next in action at Jennings County on Dec. 9. The Pirates join the Panthers and Switzerland County.
Area wrestlers looking to have big years include East Central junior Blake Wolf (ranked No. 5 at 126), East Central junior Rider Searcy (ranked No. 12 at 145), Lawrenceburg's Corbin Walston (ranked No. 14 at 145) and East Central's Ryan Bovard (ranked No. 15 at 195).
