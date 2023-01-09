CENTERVILLE - The Batesville wrestling team opened 2023 by traveling to Centerville to compete in the Wayne Classic. The Bulldogs finished with a 2-3 record while having one wrestler finishing the day unbeaten.
Batesville's Max Amberger finished the day 5-0. Damien Dance went 4-1 in the tournament.
The Bulldogs started the day with a 48-11 win over Blackford with AJ Dance, Cade Simonson, David Maher, Damien Dance, Hudson Kohlman, John Dirkhising, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger coming away with 6-point victories.
The second round saw the Bulldogs edge Tri 31-30 on the tie-breaker criteria. David Maher, Damien Dance, John Dirkhising and Max Amberger each had 6-point victories while Cade Simomson and Andrew Jones had hard fought decision victories.
In the third round, the Bulldogs lost to a strong Northeastern team 53-18 with Brady Wonnell, Damien Dance and Max Amberger winning by pin.
In the fourth round, the Bulldogs lost to Winchester 48-18 with Damien Dance, Andrew Jones and Max Amberger winning by pin.
Batesville lost a tight match with Monroe Central 31-30 in the final round. AJ Dance, Cade Simonson, David Maher, Hudson Kohlman and Max Amberger all posted 6-point victories.
The Bulldogs move to 8-21 on the season and host Greensburg in a dual Tuesday.
Rushville
INDIANAPOLIS - The Lion wrestlers opened 2023 at the Paul Logan Invitational at North Central in Indianapolis.
"It was a great honor to wrestle at the Paul Logan Invitational and to have the chance to represent Paul’s alma mater. We knew it would be a difficult day, but we needed to see what it is like to wrestle semistate and state level of competition. Wrestling is not a class sport, so we wrestle against the largest schools in Indiana, and we must defeat them to make it out of semistate. Although the weekend was tough, we did manage to get a few wins each round. I am proud of the fight that I saw in our boys," Coach Tush said.
Rushville fell to Hamilton Southeastern 66-12, Westfield 67-12, Lebanon 57-12, Ben Davis 58-18 and North Central 54-18.
"Zakk Reed led our team with three wins out of his five matches. Blake Hunt, Sam Pavey and Trey Newman ended the day with two wins and Tuff Tackett, Quinn Barada, Elijah Biggs and Jordan Collins all had one win," Coach Tush added.
Individual results
- 106 - Zakk Reed - Southeastern-L 20-5, Westfield-W Pin, Lebanon-L 12-4, Ben Davis-W Pin, North Central-W forfeit
- 113 - Blake Hunt - Southeastern-L 13-3, Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-W Pin, Ben Davis-W forfeit, North Central-L 6-4
- 120 - Kyle Jacobs - Southeastern-L Pin, Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-L Pin, Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-L Pin
- 126 - Pacey Dye - Southeastern-L Pin, Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-L 4-2, Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-L 7-4
- 132 - Tuff Tackett - Southeastern-W Pin, Westfield-L 10-2, Lebanon-L 5-4, Ben Davis-L 9-1, North Central-L 12-1
- 138 - Denver Campbell - Southeastern-L Pin, Westfield-L Pin
- 138 - Hunter Parmerlee - Lebanon-L Pin
- 138 - Wyatt Jacobs - Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-L 8-4
- 145 - Eli Pavey - Southeastern-L 7-0, Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-L 18-0
- 145 - Connor Hodson - Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-L Pin
- 152 - Quinn Barada - Southeastern-W Pin
- 152 - Jacob Lilly - Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-L Pin, Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-L Pin
- 160 - Elijah Biggs - Southeastern-L Pin, Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-L Pin, Ben Davis-W Pin, North Central-L Pin
- 170 - Sam Pavey - Southeastern-L Pin, Westfield-L 7-0, Lebanon-W Pin, Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-W Pin
- 182 - Jack Barnes - Southeastern-L Pin
- 182 - Kaleb Amos - Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-L Pin, North Central-L Pin
- 195 - Kaleb Amos - Southeastern-L Pin
- 220 - Jordan Collins - Southeastern-L Pin, Westfield-L Pin, Lebanon-W 6-3, Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-L Pin
- 285 - Trey Newman - Southeastern-L Pin, Westfield-W Pin, Lebanon-L Pin, Ben Davis-L Pin, North Central-W Pin
Rushville (15-7) travels to Franklin County Tuesday.
