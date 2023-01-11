BATESVILLE - The Bulldogs wrestling team hosted Greensburg for the final EIAC dual of the season Tuesday. Batesville was able to avenge an early season loss to the Pirates, knocking off the visitors 24-21 in a tight match.
Brady Wonnell, Hudson Kohlman, Damien Dance and Andrew Jones came away with 6-point victories for Batesville while David Maher, John Dirkhising and Max Amberger were able to only give up 3-point losses to help guide the Bulldogs to victory.
The Bulldogs moved to 9-21 on the season and 4-8 in EIAC competition.
The EIAC tournament will be held at Lawrenceburg Saturday
Rushville
BROOKVILLE - A quick turnaround after Saturday's big meet at North Central, the Lions traveled to EIAC foe Franklin County and were defeated by the Wildcats 60-18.
"We were beaten by the only team to beat East Central, who gave us our first loss of the season. Two days was just not enough time to recover. Our boys still have some lagging injuries from this past weekend, making it hard for our young wrestlers to rise to the occasion," Coach Tuff said. "Our veteran wrestlers Zakk Reed, Kian Nash and Tuff Tackett did pull out victories though. All three wrestlers winning by pin. We have three days to prepare for conference at Lawrenceburg this weekend, and we will be ready."
In junior varsity action, Connor Hodson, Wyatt Jacobs, Jacob Lillis and Quinn Barada all had victories for the Lions.
